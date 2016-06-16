RTW Announces New Upgrades for Masterclass Plugins

COLOGNE, GERMANY, JUNE 16, 2016 – RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters and monitoring devices for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, is pleased to announce that software version 4.0 is now available for both its Loudness Tools and Mastering Tools PlugIns.

Version 4.0 adds support for Mac OS X 10.11 “El Capitan” and provides new functionality that has been requested by the company’s wide range of users. These updates include a selectable 12th octave RTA, the implementation of cinema loudness standards (TASA and SAWA), and a freely scalable display. Also now with version 4.0, Loudness Tools and Mastering Tools software can be operated as stand-alone versions on both Mac and PC.

“The new software updates for our Masterclass PlugIns range were designed to provide our users more options to adapt our comprehensive and easy-to-use audio monitoring solutions to the way they like to work,” explains Andreas Tweitmann, CEO, RTW. “The upgrade to version 4.0 makes our Masterclass PlugIns compatible with more operating systems and increases the functionality for all audio professionals that need to meet certain loudness standards and are concerned about noise control.”

Loudness Tools and Mastering Tools are part of RTW’s Masterclass PlugIns range that provides RTW hardware meters as software. By transferring the analyzer tools to plug-ins that require no additional hardware, RTW has made its tools more available to musicians, radio producers and audio/video engineers who need to meet loudness specifications required by TV and radio broadcasters.

Loudness Tools features metering and loudness displays for mono, stereo, multichannel and surround applications (eight channels max.). All standard sampling rates up to 96 kHz, including all widely used PPM and TruePeak measurements and scales, are also incorporated into the software.

Mastering Tools consists of extensive analysis and display functions for mastering, metering and loudness measurements from single-channel up to multichannel applications. These include a wide range of PPM scales and displays, VU appearance, TruePPM measurements, vectorscope, Surround Sound Analyzer and RTA.

About RTW

RTW, based in Cologne (Germany), has 50 years of experience designing, producing and marketing advanced recording-studio equipment, leading and innovating the market for high quality audio metering and monitoring tools. RTW operates a worldwide distribution and service network. For more information on RTW, visit www.rtw.com, www.facebook.com/rtw.de or call +49 221 709130