Iron Mountain Appoints Greg Parkin Director of Digital Solutions for Entertainment Services

BOSTON, MA -Iron Mountain Incorporated® (NYSE: IRM), the global leader in storage and information management services, announced the appointment of Greg Parkin as director of Digital Solutions for Iron Mountain Entertainment Services. In this role, Greg will be responsible for all Iron Mountain Entertainment Services studio operations in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville and Boyers, Penn., underscoring the company’s commitment to serving the needs of its 1600 clients in the entertainment industry.



“As a ten-year client of Iron Mountain, I am excited to join the Iron Mountain Entertainment Services team,” states Parkin. “I look forward to contributing as much as I can in the missions and endeavors of the Entertainment Services division.”

Parkin joins Iron Mountain from Capitol Studios, where he held leadership positions in sales, marketing and operations. In 2007, Parkin was asked to lead studio, mastering and archiving operations for EMI North America as vice president of Studios and Archives. During this time, he oversaw a complete overhaul of the famed Capitol Studio A. Leading a team of 30 engineers and executives, he built out writer rooms for EMI Publishing and redefined the high-resolution capture process for the EMI Archive; he also delivered a brand and experiential overhaul of the studio offerings, including business and consumer offerings. He began his career in the music industry in 1991 as a drummer in the burgeoning ska music scene of Orange County and went on to produce and record several projects and manage tours throughout the U.S. and U.K. Parkin has served on several advisory boards, including the L.A. Recording School and L.A. Film School.

“Greg has a rich history in the music industry, including as a musician, engineer, archivist and senior leader within the entertainment business,” stated Jeff Anthony, vice president, Iron Mountain Entertainment Services. “Our clients rely on us to have both the right technology and services and the right expertise to help them with their needs. We’ve built our reputation in the industry as a trusted partner and guardian for our customers, helping them preserve their most precious assets while also ensuring they get the most value from them. Greg’s diverse experience and skills make him a natural fit to lead our studio operations, and we look forward to welcoming him to our team in this capacity.”

Iron Mountain’s Entertainment Services was established to meet the needs of clients’ archives in film, music, television, academia and entertainment, while providing unmatched security and safety tailored to these market sectors. Through Iron Mountain’s industry-leading services and best practices for security, archival/preservation services and expertise, clients can rest assured that their works will be safe and accessible for future generations. Iron Mountain currently preserves nearly 31 million individual media elements (films, music recording, videos, etc.) for 1600 customers in 11 dedicated facilities around the world, digitizing over one million assets and storing more than 50 petabytes of data.

