Studio Technologies Adds to Dante Offerings with the Model 374 Intercom Beltpack

SKOKIE, IL, JUNE 15, 2016— Studio Technologies, a manufacturer of high-quality audio, video and fiber-optic solutions, introduces the new Model 374 Intercom Beltpack. A portable, four-channel intercom user device, the Model 374 incorporates Dante Audio-over-Ethernet network media technology to support a wide range of applications from sports and entertainment TV to radio events, streaming broadcasts, corporate and government AV installations, and post-production facilities.

“With four independent talk and listen channels, the Model 374 bridges the gap between typical single- and dual-channel party-line devices, and permanently installed multi-channel intercom panels,” says Gordon Kapes, president of Studio Technologies. “Imagine the application possibilities — four channels of high-quality intercom in a compact, rugged, user-worn package. With the audio quality and flexibility that Dante provides, a new intercom experience is now possible. Globally, Dante’s acceptance and deployment is growing rapidly and Studio Technologies is excited to participate in this significant technology uptake.”

The Model 374’s key features include four independent talk and listen channels, configurable button operating modes, flexible audio-to-phones routing and power-over-Ethernet (PoE) powering. The Model 374 Intercom Beltpack starts with the features found in traditional party-line (PL) intercom user devices and adds a range of new user benefits, including the advanced performance and capabilities that Dante Audio-over-Ethernet capability provides. Multiple Model 374 units can be used in PL intercom applications over a standard IP network in conjunction with an external Dante-enabled audio matrix. Units can also be used “point-to-point” or directly interfaced with ports on compatible matrix intercom systems.

Setup and configuration of the Model 374 is fast and friendly. An etherCON RJ45 jack is used to interconnect with a PoE-enabled twisted-pair Ethernet port associated with a local-area network (LAN). This connection provides both power and bidirectional digital audio. A broadcast or intercom-style stereo or monaural headset with a dynamic microphone connects to the Model 374 via a 5-pin XLR connector. DIP switches and a software-based configuration section are used to establish the unit’s operating parameters.

Key user features can be easily configured, including preamplifier gain, independent talk button operation and individual-channel headphone signal routing. Additional features include integrated sidetone, remote microphone off and monitor-only headphone modes.

While configuration ease and flexibility are central to the Model 374, audio quality remains front and center. A low-noise, wide dynamic-range microphone preamplifier and associated dynamics controller (compressor) ensures that audio quality is preserved. The output of the microphone preamp and compressor is routed to an analog-to-digital conversion (ADC) section that supports a sampling rate of 48 kHz with a bit depth of 24.

The Model 374 introduction complements Studio Technologies’ Model 370 and 380 beltpacks that were recently introduced at NAB 2016. Like the 374, these products leverage the power of Dante and standard LAN networking to offer exciting new ways to meet the needs of sports and broadcast applications.

Since 2013, Studio Technologies has embraced the Audio-over-Ethernet movement, developing a range of Dante-enabled products that offer unique solutions for broadcast, production, commercial and government applications. Dante-compatible products include the Model 214, 215 and 216 Announcer’s Consoles, Model 45DR and Model 45DC Intercom Interfaces, the Model 5202 Dante to Phones and Line Output Interface, the Model 5204 Dual Line Input to Dante Interface and the Model 5205 Mic/Line to Dante Interface. The new Model 374, along with the Model 370 and 380, further enhance Studio Technologies’ line of Dante-enabled products, adding support for intercom and specialized on-air applications.

About Studio Technologies, Inc.

Studio Technologies, Inc., provides tailored, high-performance video, audio and fiber-optic products for the professional audio and broadcast markets. Founded in 1978, the company is committed to designing and manufacturing dependable, cost-effective, and creative solutions for fixed and field broadcast, stadium, and corporate environments. Known for “designing for the way professionals work,” the company is recognized as an industry leader. Product categories include fiber-optic transport, intercom and IFB interfaces, announcer consoles, and loudspeaker monitor control systems. A growing line of Dante-enabled audio-over-Ethernet products is receiving strong support. For more information, please visit the Studio Technologies website at www.studio-tech.com or call 847.676.9177.