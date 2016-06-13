Auralex® Introduces Pre-Packaged Grab n’ Go Studiofoam® Solutions

Indianapolis, IN –Auralex® Acoustics, Inc., the world’s leading brand of acoustical treatments, introduces new Grab n’ Go Acoustics packaging for many of its popular Studiofoam® products. These new packages make it easy to acoustically treat a room on a tighter budget, and they can be used as a supplemental add-on for existing treatment, for example with Auralex’s Studiofoam Roominator™ Kits.



Auralex Studiofoam acoustical treatments are employed in thousands of recording studios, broadcast facilities and home-based recording and mixing rooms throughout the world. Auralex utilizes a proprietary formula that provides excellent sound absorption capabilities with a material that lasts and lasts, not crumbling or deteriorating like other brands.

All of Auralex’s popular Studiofoam 2'x2'x2" profiles are now available in convenient and affordable 2-Packs. Studiofoam Wedges™, Pyramids™ and SonoTech™ (all used to eliminate standing waves and flutter echo) are now available along with easy-to-read specs and installation instructions. 1'x1'x2' LENRD® Bass Traps are now packaged in 2-Pack configurations and are extremely effective at smoothing out low-frequency room nodes cost-effectively. Auralex’s Class A fire-rated acoustical treatment, Studiofoam Pro, is also available in 2-Packs of 2'x2'x1.5" panels.

Additional, Studiofoam Wedgies™ and SonoFlat™ panels are available in 4-Packs of 1'x1'x2" squares and are a great solution for spot-treating a space for small flutter echo problem areas and a cost-effective choice for accurate sound.

The Auralex pre-packaged Grab n’ Go Studiofoam solutions are now available at authorized Auralex dealers. For more information, please visit www.auralex.com/.

Photo Caption 1: Auralex® Studiofoam® Pro Grab n’ Go Acoustics polybag packaging.

