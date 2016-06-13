AJA Ships KONA IP; Releases v12.4 Desktop Software for KONA, Io and T-TAP

Grass Valley, CA (June 13, 2016) -- AJA Video Systems today released KONA IP, the company’s first desktop video and audio I/O product for professional IP-based workflows. Simultaneously AJA rolled out a free v12.4 Desktop software update for KONA, Io and T-TAP, adding support for Adobe CC June 2016 releases, Avid Media Composer 8.5.3, updated Avid DNxHR support in AJA Control Room, and more.

KONA IP is the next generation of AJA’s KONA line of PCIe capture cards and is already supported by several industry-leading content creation software and solutions companies including Avid, Adobe and Grass Valley. KONA IP works seamlessly with AJA Desktop software, including AJA Control Room, Control Panel, and SDK tools. A founding member of the AIMS Alliance and participating member of the Aspen Community and Sony’s IP Live Alliance, AJA designed KONA IP to be a flexible platform that offers support for SMPTE 2022-6 IP-encapsulated uncompressed 3G-SDI video, audio and VANC data. Through future firmware updates and codec package offerings KONA IP will also support compressed codecs like J2K and advanced IP protocols including VSF TR-04, VSF TR-03 and more.

KONA IP feature highlights include:

SMPTE 2022-6 support, offering uncompressed video and audio, with support planned for additional IP standards in the future.

HDMI output for local monitoring.

Multi-channel input and/or output to read or send multiple IP-based encapsulated 3G-SDI video streams to and from software applications.

Two 10GigE SFP cages supporting several standard SFP+ modules, for easy routing of video over IP and 10GigE networks.

Support for major third-party NLE, compositing and streaming applications.

Software compatibility with AJA Control Room and Control Panel software.

Compatibility with AJA’s widely adopted NTV2 SDK, for seamless integration by AJA Developer Partners.

8-lane PCIe 2.0 video and audio desktop I/O card.

KONA IP can be purchased now via AJA’s worldwide reseller network for a US MSRP of $2,495.00. For more information, visit: https://www.aja.com/en/products/kona-ip.

AJA’s 12.4 Desktop Software for KONA, Io and T-TAP isnow available as a free download for Mac and Windows via AJA’s support page, offering the following updates and more:

Support for KONA IP.

Support for Avid Media Composer 8.5.3.

Support for the latest version of Adobe Creative Cloud.

Ancillary data capture functions in Media Composer with KONA 4 and Io 4K.

Updated DNxHR codec to AJA Control Room and other capture plugins.

Improved DNxHR capture performance.

New Open GL compatibility in 64bit versions of AJA Control Room for enhanced performance when capturing and playing back high resolution and high frame rate files.

