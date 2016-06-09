Focusrite Displays Full Range of Audio Network Solutions for System Integrators at InfoComm

Company offers system integrators a complete range of Ethernet-networked audio

interfaces that harness the power of Audinate’s tried and tested Dante™ digital audio networking system



Los Angeles, CA – At the 2016 InfoComm Show in Las Vegas, Focusrite will be displaying its full range of audio network solutions for system integrators at its exhibition booth, #C10516.



Focusrite will be showing the following newly introduced products:

RedNet A8R: Eight channels of Dante™-networked A-D and D-A conversion, with network and PSU redundancy

RedNet A16R: 16 channels of Dante-networked A-D and D-A conversion, with network and PSU redundancy

RedNet PCIeR Card: RedNet PCI Express card with network redundancy, enabling ultra-low latency audio and full track count for Dante audio-over-IP networks

RedNet AM2: Stereo Dante headphone amplifier and line output interface solution with PoE

Red 4Pre: 58 In / 64 Out Thunderbolt 2 and Pro Tools HD compatible audio interface, with Dante network audio connectivity

Additionally, Focusrite is displaying the following products, all now shipping:

RedNet MP8R: 8-channel remote-controlled mic pre and A/D for Dante networks

RedNet D16R: 16-channel AES3 I/O for Dante audio over IP networks

RedNet D64R: 64-channel bridge between MADI and Dante Networks

RedNet HD32R: 32-Channel Bridge between Dante Networks and Pro Tools|HD

What is RedNet?

RedNet is Focusrite’s flagship range of modular Ethernet-networked audio interfaces that harnesses the power of Audinate’s tried and tested Dante digital audio networking system to bring studio quality sound to any modern audio application, from live sound, to education, to broadcast as well as in the recording studio. RedNet is an extremely scalable, near-zero latency audio distribution system that can be used to expand I/O channel count, interface digital components, and/or bridge between Pro Tools|HD or MADI and the Dante audio network.

For more information, go to http://www.focusrite.com/rednet.

