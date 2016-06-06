Adorama Announces Next Generation Adorama Learning Center and AdoramaTV Online Platforms: Destination for Premium Music, Photography and Video Content and Commentary

New York, NY – June 6, 2016 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio, imaging and electronics retailers, today announced the roll out of its next generation Adorama Learning Center and AdoramaTV online platforms. Optimized for viewing on all standard devices, the new multiplatform channels resonate with a wider audience through compelling educational, editorial and creative content that serves the next generation of digital storytellers their favorite content anywhere, anytime, for free. The clean, modern design combined with carefully curated premium content and expert commentary connects viewers to their passion, whether it be learning, listening or sharing creative ideas.

Barry Litwin, CEO of Adorama, comments, “We are pleased to invest in our loyal customer base of photographers and audio, cinema, and broadcast professionals by providing them with a world class visual content and social destination that helps them learn and grow their professional capabilities.”

A Snapshot of the New Adorama Learning Center

The newly revamped Adorama Learning Center (ALC), which hosts content ranging from educational to editorial to breaking news, is now organized into three distinct sections: “Gear,” “How To,” and “Features,” covering video, audio, tech and accessories. The platform’s new “Trending” section keeps viewers in step with the latest new product announcements, industry happenings and reactions.



Known for its celebrity contributors and inspiring stories, the ALC will continue to feature exclusive interviews with top photographers, social media influencers, musicians and cinematographers. It will also continue to offer its informative product reviews and helpful buying guides, one of the industry’s best resources for shoppers looking to make the best purchasing decisions on photo, video, audio and consumer electronics gear.

The New AdoramaTV Video-On-Demand (VOD) Experience

Leveraging state-of-the-art video streaming concepts used by vendors such as Netflix and HBO GO, the new AdoramaTV platform offers the most seamless VOD viewing experience possible. AdoramaTV videos, which were previously available through YouTube only, are now organized by series and host, making it incredibly easy to find content and keep up with one’s favorite photography and video expert or AdoramaOriginal series.

Top photo and video experts covering every inch of the industry contribute valuable tips, tricks and gear reviews. AdoramaTV fan favorite hosts and shows include:

“Both the Adorama Learning Center and AdoramaTV are trusted resources for the pro photo, video and audio communities,” comments Lev Peker, chief marketing officer at Adorama. “It was time to give both sites a complete overhaul in order to continue to provide the best possible user experience for their tech savvy audiences. We hope readers and viewers will appreciate the major upgrades, and will benefit from having all of the content they want available in a way that aligns with their reading and viewing habits.”

About the Adorama Learning Center

We don’t try to convince readers of anything at the Adorama Learning Center; we show them what’s possible using the latest and best gear. ALC is a free virtual portal for photographers and videographers – an editorial resource to discover breathtaking photography, hands-on reviews, and easy-to-follow expert tutorials. Find it on ALC first and explore our exclusive content from some of the most sought-after and respected professionals in the industry, including icon Joe McNally, and photographer power couple Amy & Jordan Demos.

About AdoramaTV

With over 40 million views since debuting on YouTube in 2010, AdoramaTV is the preeminent source for videos related to the photography, film and music community. Of course we have new product releases and gear reviews, but what sets AdoramaTV apart is how we connect with our viewers to deliver engaging content, which includes our flagship AdoramaOriginal series “Through The Lens”; “Breathe Your Passion with Vanessa Joy”; “2-Minute Tips with David Bergman”; and “Exploring Photography with Mark Wallace.”

ADORAMA: More Than a Camera Store

Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio and computer retailers. Serving customers for more than 40 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for imaging and consumer electronics. Adorama’s vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix; resources and gear for photographers, filmmakers, production studios, broadcasting and post houses, and recording artists through Adorama Pro; pro equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company; and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free creative education in online channels such as the popular Adorama TV.

Adorama is listed as one of the top five electronics retailers by Consumer Reports, “Best of the Web” by Forbes.com, Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants.

Visit ADORAMA at www.adorama.com.

