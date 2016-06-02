DNF Controls Brings New Level of Control to InfoComm 2016

Northridge, CA -- DNF Controls – the award-winning and established manufacturer of Human-to-Machine and Machine-to-Machine interfaces -is bringing 26 years experience designing off-the-shelf and custom control solutions to InfoComm. The Company will be showcasing its new IP Control Buddy™ that offers control and monitoring from a device with an ultra small footprint, the latest member of the AnyWhere Interface Box (AIB) line - the AIB-4 - for unparalleled device management and monitoring flexibility, and USP3, the next-generation of DNF's widely-used Universal Switch Panel.

“This is our 26th year serving all facets of the Audio / Video industries and we’re very excited to demonstrate our growing commitment to the AV market with a presence at InfoComm,” saysDan Fogel, chief technology officer of DNF Controls. “Our extremely configurable, easy-to-operate and flexible solutions are already found in many Pro AV scenarios such as houses of worship, educational institutions and corporate settings, and we’re delighted to return to InfoComm after an extended absence with new units that promise to save time and money. We can only say, ‘what took us so long?’.”

NewIP Control Buddy

IP Control Buddy is a robust but compact new go-to solution for managing device control and monitoring It features programmer-free browser-based configuration and is available in both GPI/O and LCD pushbutton models. A single button press can be used to activate a GPI/O, transmit a serial command, or send an Ethernet-based TCP/UDP/SNMP/HTTP message. It can also convert one GPI Input into Ethernet Output, or Ethernet Input to GPI Output.

NewAIB-4

AIB-4 joins DNF's popular Anywhere Interface Box series that makes it easy to interface, monitor and control to get the job done. Fast Ethernet, RS232/RS422 serial port, GPI inputs/outputs and the ability to manage the simplest to the most sophisticated control applications make AIB a go-to solution for projects large and small. The new AIB-4 offers up to 16 GPI/Os and multiple device control paths, including Ethernet, two-way DTMF, and dial-up modem, for unparalleled device management and monitoring flexibility. A single GPI or external button press issues serial or Ethernet commands, supports SNMP messaging and more. Multiple non-volatile configurations are readily created, stored and replicated using DNF's programmer-free web-based set-up tools.

NewUSP3

USP3 is the next-generation of DNF's widely-used Universal Switch Panel with Ethernet, RS232/422 serial and GPI/O-capable. It offers a streamlined user interface, single panel monitoring and control of multiple devices, GPO, serial or Ethernet messaging, and more. Its programmer-free webpage set-up enables users to create task-specific control interfaces for the most complex scenarios; in addition,

users can store multiple configurations and replicate them to other local or remote USP systems.

About DNF Controls

DNF Controls has been innovating, designing and delivering trusted device control interfaces for more than 25 years. The California-based company offers a wide range of human-to-machine and machine-to-machine solutions designed to meet

the real-world device management needs of studio and remote broadcast, teleproduction and similar facilities.

