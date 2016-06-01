Severtson Screens Features New Volfoni SmartCrystal™ Pro Booster 3D Modulator at 2016 InfoComm

Mesa, Ariz., USA, June 1, 2016 – Severtson Screens (www.severtsonscreens.com), a global leader in innovative and quality projection screens for the commercial, home theater, and pro AV markets, is pleased to announce that it will feature the new Volfoni SmartCrystal™ Pro Booster 3D Modulator (www.volfoni.com)during InfoComm 2016, held from June 8-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth C6648. Designed as the ideal DLP-projector enhancement for passive 3D, Volfoni also offers dedicated LCD and DILA variations of the SmartCrystal™ Pro Booster, making it compatible to almost all home theatre projectors available in the market today.

“Volfoni, just like Severtson Screens, is a widely recognized and respected name in the cinema industry providing 3D solutions to movie theatres globally…and together, we literally bring the movie theatre 3D experience into the home or commercial settings,” said Toby Severtson, president and CEO of Severtson Corp. “The SmartCrystal™ Pro Booster is an ideal choice to watch 3D movies in the home as well as unique corporate and commercial settings. It is a great complement to our line of silver 3D coated Impression, Deluxe, and Deluxe curved screens, which can also be applied as a custom option to any of our electric screens.”

In small cinema rooms such as in the home, education and/or museum micro-theatres, or office spaces where budgets are often a key issue, the SmartCrystal™ Pro Booster allows the user to spend less on both the 3D projector, and significantly less on 3D glasses. “As a result, utilizing the new SmartCrystal™ ProBooster with a compatible and technologically advanced yet modestly-priced 3D projection screen gives you a terrific 3D experience, just as if you were out at the movies,” added Severtson.“We are excited to feature it along with our line of 3D projection screens at InfoComm this year, and we welcome everyone to stop by to discuss its benefits.”

Volfoni’s new DLP-compatible SmartCrystal™ Pro Booster 3D modulator is ideal for cinema rooms from 10 to 50 seats, and is used in conjunction with Full HD 1080p projectors and silver-metallic 3D projection screens. Expensive active 3D glasses are not necessary as the SmartCrystal™ Pro Booster makes use of super lightweight and inexpensive passive 3D glasses possible. The SmartCrystal™ Pro Booster 3D is simply placed in front of the projector so that the projector’s image passes through it, polarizing it onto the screen where passive 3D glasses bring the image to life.

“Viewers enjoy crisp and bright scenes using the most intelligent 3D technology,” explained Jérôme Hamacher, COO of Volfoni. “The set-up is so easy, and the result so significant, that when utilized with numerous compatible projectors and a silver 3D projection screen, the SmartCrystal™ Pro Booster 3D modulator makes one’s budget go a long way for a terrific 3D experience. We look forward to sharing this experience alongside Severtson Screens during InfoComm.”

Approaching its 30th anniversary in 2016, Severtson Corporation continues to be a global leader in innovation and quality. The Severtson family’s extensive experience in manufacturing small home theater screens and large cinema screens has given Severtson Corporation the expertise to meet the needs of the professional and consumer AV markets for both indoor applications as well as large outdoor venues. With its three Arizona-based production facilities and its state-of-the-art robotic application system, Severtson has massive production capabilities and an unusually wide array of screens. The screens range in size from massive movie theaters, comfortable home theaters, and everything in between.

For more information, please visit www.severtsonscreens.com, call 480-610-5155, or email sales@severtsonscreens.com.

About Volfoni

Volfoni is the global 3D technology solutions leader and creator of the award winning 3D cinema system, SmartCrystal™ Diamond. It is the inventor of the Surface Switching Technology and the compact Triple Beam Technology for Hi-LEF 3D Systems. Volfoni has offices in Los Angeles, Paris, Valencia, Guangzhou, Hong Kong and representations in Brazil and India. www.volfoni.com

About Severtson Screens

Mesa, Ariz.-based Severtson Screens, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2011, is an award-winning global leader in innovative and quality projection screens in the home theater, pro AV, and cinema markets. Its low rejection rate coupled with the high quality of all its products has made Severtson Corporation the industry standard for quality and customer service worldwide.

From its unlikely origins in the family kitchen to today's three modern production facilities, Severtson Corporation has remained committed to the principles of innovation and uncompromising quality that have made them who they are today.

