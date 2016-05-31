Cutting Edge Names Rob Carballar Tech Services Manager

Offering Clients Latest Workflow Strategies and Security Options

Cutting Edge Audio and Video Group, a leading media technology integrator, has named Rob Carballar as Technical Services Manager. Carballar has over 15 years' experience in IT, broadcasting, and technical operations, most recently as Assistant Director of Engineering with the award-winning regional sports network, Comcast SportsNet Bay Area (CSNBA).



Carballar's group provided coverage for all major sports teams in the Bay Area, including broadcasting three World Series seasons for the SF Giants, as well as the NBA championship winning Golden State Warriors. "It was essential that all of our broadcasts were properly recorded and archived," remarked Carballar. "Having a well-thought-out workflow for accessing and archiving valuable assets is really key in any successful enterprise."



Carballar's appointment exemplifies Cutting Edge's strategic expansion. "I'll be focusing on interaction between our customers and our technical services," Carballar adds. "Coming from a previous customer perspective, I've seen what Cutting Edge offers and it's one of the big reasons that I've chosen to join up. I'll be introducing customers to the latest technology and helping them to streamline their workflows."



Carballar also served as the lead administrator of one of the largest Avid Interplay environments in Northern California, working closely with Cutting Edge during that time to achieve high availability and quick results in the fast-paced environment of sports television.



Tom Menrath, Managing Director at Cutting Edge, remarked, "Our company has an established reputation for exceptional service and an incredibly loyal customer base. Rob brings us just the right combination of technical expertise and sensitivity to client's needs to help us grow the business and refine our infrastructure."



"Today's production environment is rapidly moving towards file-based workflows," Carballar concludes. "There are many different formats out there, and the big challenge for the broadcast and production environments is efficiently bringing that material into your workflow. Of utmost importance is archiving and backup, and it is also essential to keep that environment locked down securely."



ABOUT CUTTING EDGE

Founded 23 years ago by Jeff Briss, Tom Richardson, Brian Botel and Sig Knapstad, Cutting Edge is a California-based technology reseller and systems integrator. Representing over 400 manufacturers, Cutting Edge provides solutions for audio and video recording, editorial, storage, distribution, and professional A/V. Support services include facility design, asset management, custom workflows, preventive maintenance and ongoing support and training.

