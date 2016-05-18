Sommer Introduces New HQ-HDMI 4K Cable at InfoComm



Sommer Cable America is introducing at InfoComm the new HQ-HDMI cable, the company's high-quality HDMI connection solution for unfailingly reliable, bi-directional transmission without data compression.



HDMI has become established as the general transfer standard for digital picture and sound signals. For professional cable connection, Sommer designed their new HQ-HDMI cable line for loss-free transmission of digital UHD video and multi-channel HD audio data. With a maximum bandwidth of 18 Gbit/s. not only 1080p HD video signals will be supported, but also UHD 4K resolutions up to 4096 x 2160 pixels, including the data transfer rates required by HDR. The audio return channel (ARC) allows both the reception and transmission of audio signals. Also included is an Ethernet function with a 100 Mbit/s data rate.



Sommer Cable has also integrated the AV.link protocol into their HDMI cables to enable a universal remote control of all devices connected via HDMI. All HDMI cables are equipped with robust HICON connectors and available in any length between 1.6 ft. and 50 ft. The HDMI connectors, bulk cable, and a matching crimping tool-kit are offered for custom cable production and field installations/repairs.



Visit Sommer Cable at InfoComm 2016 Booth #C11918



ABOUT SOMMER CABLE

Sommer Cable Germany is an enterprising development and manufacturing company of innovative and unique cable, connector and electronic products for the Studio, A/V Installation, Live Sound, Broadcast, Video, Music, IT and HiFi markets, with business partners in over 50 countries. In 2015, Sommer Cable America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sommer Cable Germany, was established in Santa Rosa, CA by CEO Martin Ucik. The new company supplies the American markets with Sommer's wide range of innovative and high quality products.

707.200.4020 http://sommercable.com/en