AAdynTech Increases Sales Force with Two New Additions

Las Vegas, NV— AAdyn Technology, LLC (AAdynTech), a leading global supplier of high-performance, single-source commercial LED lightingfixtures for film, television, and mobile production industries, is pleased to announce the addition of two industry veterans to its sales team. Seasoned professional Joey Amman has been appointed Western Regional Sales Manager while Joe Boda has been named Eastern Regional Sales Manager. According to Lisa Williamson, General Manager, AAdynTech, who made the announcement from the company’s corporate headquarters in Paramus, NJ, the appointments of Amman and Boda, with their years of experience in the professional lighting industry, will increase AAdynTech’s already expansive customer base by establishing new clients and maintaining company standards.

Prior to joining AAdynTech, Amman served as manager for lighting rentals, insides sales and as industry trade show coordinator with K5600, manufacturer of HMI daylight balanced location lighting kits for motion picture and television. Prior to that, he spent a number of years with LTM Lighting as well as growing his own business, Jaman Lighting, where he serviced and supported over 200 clients in studio lighting rental markets. Amman brings more than 32 years experience in the lighting industry.

Boda, who was Central U.S. regional sales manager at Hasselblad Bron, Inc. and national sales manager at Dodd Camera, both U.S. distributors for professional broadcast and production gear, brings over 18 years experience in the lighting equipment industry, leading and closing complex sales initiatives and strategically positioning new products for market penetration.

“We are extremely excited to welcome both of these talented and seasoned sales professionals to the AAdynTech team,” says Williamson. “Both are industry veterans with vast amounts of experience in the professional lighting industry. We look forward to their contributions in helping the company gain even further ground in our sales efforts as well as having them share their knowledge with our extensive customer base working within the broadcast, film and mobile production markets.”

The company is officially welcoming them at its Booth C1336NAB during The 2016 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

About AAdyn Technology™/AAdynTech

AAdyn Technology™ (AAdynTech) is a global supplier of high-performance, single-source LED lightingfixtures for film, television, and mobile production industries; its fixtures are built to meet any creative, technical or environmental challenge. The lights stay cool to the touch and can save up to 90 percent on energy costs over HMI lamps. All AAdynTech lamps are verified to have no harmful UV or blue light emissions by a third-party testing lab, and all fixtures are designed, developed, engineered and assembled in the USA using market-leading Cree LEDs. In addition to broadcast newscasts, AAdynTech fixtures have illuminated such prestigious events as the London and Sochi Olympics, Major League Baseball World Series, the Daytime Emmy Awards, television shows, and several feature films.

For additional information:www.AAdynTech.com

Company contact: Lisa Williamson/ Williamson@aadyntech.com or201-368-2800

Press contact: Desert Moon / Harriet Diener harriet@desertmoon.tvor 845-512-8283