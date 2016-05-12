Telestream Expands Wirecast Partner Program Enabling Easier Live Streaming to More Platforms

Telestream, the leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, today announced that it has expanded the partner program of its popular live streaming production software Wirecast, to include: Lightcast.com, TiltedGlobe, StreamShark/MetaCDN, and Webcast-TV. These new destinations join more than 25 built-in Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) and streaming platforms already in Wirecast, including Facebook LIVE, YouTube, Twitch, USTREAM and many more.

With Wirecast, destination partners appear as integrated destinations within the Wirecast User Interface, allowing users to easily select a service, log in to their accounts, and stream directly to these platforms.

"The popularity of Wirecast is driving the expansion of our partner ecosystem. Distribution platforms large and small want the best video productions possible. Whether you are a church broadcasting to your own website or a television broadcaster streaming a live event to Facebook Live or YouTube Live, increased production quality improves viewer engagement, and improved viewer engagement is what everyone is striving for,” says Barbara DeHart, VP of Desktop Business at Telestream.

Telestream also makes it easy for CDNs and Online Video Platform (OVPs) to integrate with Wirecast and simplify access to their services. Using the Wirecast Software Development Kit (SDK), Destination Partners can make their site appear as a destination within Wirecast. Once implemented, users simply select the partner site from directly within Wirecast and log in to their accounts. This gives partners greater visibility in the streaming community, and provides their customers a one-click streaming experience, taking full advantage of Wirecast production capabilities.

Wirecast is the industry's only cross-platform, all-in-one live streaming production software that enables capture, live production and encoding of live streams for broadcast to multiple servers and platforms simultaneously. Wirecast is ideal for broadcasting professional-looking live web shows, news, online gaming, sporting events, concerts, church services, corporate meetings, lectures and much more. With Wirecast, users can stream multiple live cameras while dynamically mixing in other media such as pre-recorded video content, images and sounds, and adding production features such as transitions, built-in titles, chroma key, virtual sets and live scoreboards.





More information is available at www.telestream.net.