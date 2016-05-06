DigitalGlue Demonstrates Commitment to House of Worship Market with Strong Presence at Two WFX REACH Conferences

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA –DigitalGlue, an engineering firm that provides equipment, integration, and software development services, is demonstrating its commitment to the House of Worship market with a strong presence at two WFX REACH regionally focused conferences. The company will not only exhibit, but will also share their expertise with attendees through presentations held at the Raleigh, NC conference on Tuesday May 17 from 3:00PM-4:00PM, and the San Antonio, TX conference on Friday May 20 from 3:00PM-4:00PM. WFX REACH is presented by the WFX Network—Worship Facilities magazine, Worship Tech Director and WFX (Worship Facilities Conference and Expo)—with a mission to inspire and equip ministry teams to fulfill the unique visions of their churches.

“The House of Worship market is a growing and very important segment of the industry,” explains Sean Busby, president and co-founder of DigitalGlue. “The emergence of IP solutions has opened tremendous transmission delivery options for churches to reach congregants remotely. DigitalGlue will be bringing systems comprising the latest advances in signal transport to WFX to show attendees how we design and deliver live broadcast systems that are easy-to-operate and maximize budgets.”

DigitalGlue will demonstrate technology solutions that address what Houses of Worship need to deliver reliable, lower-cost live broadcast-quality video over public Internet. These solutions are comprised of best-in-breed products from DigitalGlue’s manufacturing partners that facilitate live operation of file playout, flexible routing, monitoring, video and audio distribution, including streaming, and video correction at the receiver site.

Featured products include the Harmonic Electra X™ advanced media processor, the industry’s first fully converged platform for broadcast and OTT delivery of SD, HD and UHD content; the Harmonic Ellipse™ 3100 contribution encoder for ingesting and encoding camera feeds into MPEG 4 AVC HD video for distribution over public Internet; and Harmonic’s ProView™ 8130 integrated receiver-decoder that provides high-quality, all-purpose decoding and descrambling for primary distribution.

The company will also show its expertise by delivering a paper titled “Choosing the proper technology to meet your live distribution requirements”. To be presented by Dave Gordon, VP of Engineering, the presentation will answer questions about the process of distributing live signals, discuss video compression, satellite, IP and fiber optic systems, equipment needed, expenses, and delve into the options available to distribute video between campuses.

###

About DigitalGlue:

DigitalGlue provides equipment, integration, and software development for the production and distribution of digital video. The company analyzes clients’ workflows to build optimized solutions for collaborate editing, automation, media asset management, storage, and archiving. From contribution to distribution, the DigitalGlue team works with customers to efficiently deliver their programming over fiber, cable, satellite, IPTV, and OTT.

DigitalGlue designs, integrates, and supports systems based on today’s needs, yet draw from years of real-world experience to engineer a technology path for tomorrow.

More information is available at www.digitalglue.com .