Sneaky Big Studios Taps Barnfind Americas for Connected Production Workflow and Future-Proof Infrastructure via Fiber

SUWANEE, Ga. – Barnfind Americas, manufacturer of a multi-functional, signal neutral fiber transport platform, has been tapped by Arizona’s Sneaky Big Studios to provide a network of fiber signal transport solutions at the heart of its infrastructure. Sneaky Big Studios, one of the largest and most technologically advanced production facilities ever built in the region, will open in July 2016. Equipped with Barnfind’s BarnOne Frames and CWDM single mode transceivers, Sneaky Big will achieve a sophisticated, future-proof and flexible workflow configuration throughout its 15,000 square foot fully-integrated facility. Located in North Scottsdale, the studio will offer a setting for television and commercial shoots, rehearsal and recording sessions, web/media production, press conferences, corporate training/videos, post production and video editing, color correction and more.

“Since technology is a moving target these days, Sneaky Big Studios wanted to make sure its facility would remain as flexible as possible and be able to stay current without having to constantly upgrade its entire infrastructure,” says Joe LoGrasso, vice president of sales, Barnfind Americas. “The Barnfind solution accomplishes this. Using the Barnfind BarnOne, Sneaky Big Studios can customize each room in the facility according to its current needs, and save on future upgrades with its ability to simply swap out SFPs.”

BarnOneis a multi-function, low power consumption, signal transportation platform which allows numerous signals in one frame. Sneaky Big Studios will be incorporating nine frames comprised of four different models: BTF1-02, BTF1-03-16, BTF1-05-16 and BTF1-07-16, to support numerous formats including Standard Definition (SD), High Definition (HD), audio, KVM and data.

The Studio is using fiber to connect all of the video equipment which enables faster processing of the information. All of the signals coming in or out of a specific room can be multiplexed within the Barnfind frame and sent over a single strand of fiber to the Central Equipment Room (CER). From there, the built-in 32x32 router sends the signals to their destination, providing an additional measure of workflow flexibility. Everything is controlled by a simple web GUI.

“As a state-of-the art facility, the system we ended up choosing had to be able to support 4K workflows,” says Stephen Brain, vice president and general manager, Sneaky Big Studios. “After speaking with the team at Barnfind Americas, it was apparent that the Barnfind System would address all of our needs and concerns, and be able to offer us the flexibility and expandability we would need to continue to grow our studio. Barnfind was chosen for its unique BarnOne frame allowing us to take multiple video, audio, and data formats, mux them onto a single fiber line and route them.”

BarnOne Frames are equipped with a full 32 x 32 crosspoint matrix that can route, switch and duplicate any optical or coaxial input to any output. They provide re-clocking on all outputs (BNCs and SFPs), reference input, full redundancy, and the capability to have integrated CWDM/DWDM multiplexing. Barnfind offers many cost-effective SFPs (Small Form Factor Pluggable), and is compatible with other manufacturer’s MSA compliant SFPs.Flexible control is available with the included BarnStudio software, or by 3rd party solutions.

“Many key features converged to make this an ideal and future-proof solution for Sneaky Big Studios,” continued LoGrasso. “Its ability to swap SFPs as needed keeps the technology consistently current. Mux/demuxing signals on only one fiber strand drastically reduces the wiring infrastructure typically necessary for this type of installation, and the internal router boosts workflow flexibility to a whole new level.”More information about Barnfind Americas is available at www.barnfindamericas.com .

About Barnfind Americas

Barnfind Americas is the U.S.-based presence for the Norwegian manufacturer Barnfind Technologies. The company's solutions offer unsurpassed functionality, usability, and reliability at a cost-effective point. Barnfind Americas provides flexible, innovative, multifunctional, signal-neutral transport platforms for a wide variety of media environments, including digital media service delivery in broadcast, cable, satellite, OTT, and telecoms applications.

Barnfind Technology's award-winning products and solutions provide users with a sophisticated platform for converging digital media services compatible with all major industrial standards, ruggedized for reliability in even the most challenging environments, and optimized for low-energy operation. Greener efficiency, more intuitive usability, and intelligent design come together to make it simpler to manage complexity.

Barnfind Americas is the master distributor for Barnfind Technologies in North America, and it also offers integration, technical support, and repair services.

About Sneaky Big Studios

Located in North Scottsdale and encompassing more than 15,000 square feet, Sneaky Big Studios is one of the largest, most technologically advanced production facilities in the Southwest. The studio offers a setting for television and commercial shoots, rehearsals and recording sessions, web/media production, press conferences, corporate training/videos, music videos, post production and video editing, color correction, photography and events. To learn more visit www.sneakybig.com .

Sneaky Big Studios is one of YAM Worldwide’s core businesses. Others include: BIG YAM, The Parsons Agency, Scottsdale National Golf Club, YAM Capital, YAM Properties, Parsons Xtreme Golf (PXG), The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation, Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale, GO AZ Motorcycles, Spooky Fast Custom Finishing, Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson and alternate retail outlets Graceland Harley-Davidson and Blues City Harley-Davidson.

