Shop Mother’s Day Specials on Today’s Hottest Cameras and Electronics at Adorama

New York, NY – May 3, 2016 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio, imaging and electronics retailers, is celebrating moms everywhere with major savings on cameras, lenses, computers, bags and more. Shop Adorama’s Mother’s Day Specials now to save up to $200 on cameras like the Canon PowerShot G5 X Ultra Slim Digital Camera, up to $100 on select Microsoft Surface Pro 4 Tablets, and more great deals, including special pricing on items like the GoPro HERO4, the Nest Cam 3MP Indoor Security Camera, the Samsung Gear S2 Smartwatch, and the latest generation Apple TV.

For the last minute shoppers, Adorama has curated a Mother’s Day Buying Guide, featuring a list of gadgets for all types of moms, from the photographer and the music lover, to the hiking, scrapbooking, and electronics-loving moms. Choose from items like the Bose SoundLink Bluetooth Speaker, the MindShift Rotation180 Trail Backpack, and the Pioneer Scrapbook Box to make mom smile.

A Picture for Mom Says a Thousand Words

Memories matter for Mother’s Day. Choose from custom-made cards, photo books full of memories to last the whole year long, metal prints and many more high-quality print options from AdoramaPix. Check out the AdoramaPix Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more ideas on what to gift mom this year. For even more inspiration and pinning fun, visit the AdoramaPix Mother’s Day Pinterest Board.

