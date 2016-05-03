TMD CEO to address Broadcast Asia Conference

Aylesbury, UK – 3 May 2016: Tony Taylor, CEO of TMD, the leading provider of asset management systems for digital and physical assets, will present “Achieving a Quantum Leap in Operational Performance Through Software-Defined Workflows”, a case study of the deployment of TMD’s Mediaflex®-Unified Media Services platform at the centre of the file-based workflow at Astro, the leading satellite broadcaster for south-east Asia.

The presentation will take place on 1 June at 15.30 local time as part of Broadcast Asia’s Track 3 conference strand entitled “Next Generation Workflow & Digital Assets Management” at the Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

From its two broadcast centres in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Astro delivers more than 180 SD and HD channels, with related online and catch-up services, delivered via direct-to-home satellite, IPTV, and OTT platforms. Taylor will discuss the development and configuration of Astro workflows; how to easily repurpose content; and new techniques for managing the entire lifecycle of media assets from a single, intuitive interface.

Taylor said, “Managing the Astro technology platforms and associated media services along with delivering essential business metrics provides critical insights into system performance, which in turn enables confident business decisions to be made far more quickly.

“Software-defined, automated workflows for content preparation also dramatically increase staff productivity, which vastly accelerates the ability to scale up linear and non-linear services.”

Taylor will also touch on the ongoing deployment of TMD’s Mediaflex® Guardian, a productised version of TMD’s Mediaflex media asset management solution, at Singapore’s Asian Film Archive. TMD has experienced considerable growth in the Asia-Pacific region, with highly successful installations of Mediaflex® Guardian at the National Archives of Australia and the National Film and Sound Archive, Australia.

Taylor adds, “The ability to rapidly catalogue, preserve, and share high quality content with speed, accuracy, and efficiency is crucial in a digital age. Astro is a leading example of what can be achieved in operational performance improvements, which Broadcast Asia delegates will benefit from learning about.”

Taylor will be on hand throughout Broadcast Asia to discuss key TMD media-service solutions that offer workflow solutions for specific workgroups, including Paragon archiving solutions; Paragon+ content management solutions; OnPoint for post applications; and Chameleon for DAM. All TMD media service solutions are cloud enabled and easily combined to provide a Mediaflex-UMS platform for an enterprise class solution.