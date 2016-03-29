ENCO to Launch Media Operations Manager at 2016 NAB Show

Southfield, MI, March 29, 2016 – At the 2016 NAB Show, ENCO will launch its first complete media automation system for video and audio media. The introduction of MOM (Media Operations Manager) gives television stations, cable networks, and video streaming providers a cost-efficient yet comprehensive platform to organize and automate a wide array of visual and audio content.

MOM (Media Operations Manager) is a complete automated playout system that brings automatic ingest, media asset management, graphics, and playout automation together into one platform. Leveraging the powerful engine, configurable front-end layout and ease of use of ENCO’s award-winning DAD radio automation, MOM allows a single operator to ingest, schedule, edit and playout media from the same system, unifying all media workflow operations within one workstation. This includes ENCO’s fourth-generation OnAir user interface to manage log changes, and enable manual playback and live insertion control as needed.

“MOM represents an evolution of the proven automation intelligence and toolsets built into our range of radio and television audio playout products, with the additional functionality required to efficiently power video workflows,” said Ken Frommert, general manager, ENCO. “However, MOM redefines the user experience by eliminating the complicated, spreadsheet-like user interface common with today’s leading automation systems, in favor of the highly visual and flexible modules that ENCO customers enjoy worldwide. MOM’s software-defined programmability ensures we can continually add new features and services, and stay ahead of the curve as televison workflows change.”

MOM goes one step further than today’s leading automation systems by offering direct integration to production-oriented systems. This is made possible through a carefully developed set of GPI, serial or IP interfaces that provide connectivity to legacy and networked components. Furthermore, direct integration with traffic and billing software tightens communication between business and technical operations, including ad sales and scheduling.

At the ingest point, the feature-rich platform provides multi-format media players to transcode assets on the fly. Once content is ingested, MOM provides drag and drop scheduling and a multitude of intuitive graphic overlay tools for previewing, trimming, cueing and transition control.

Reliable media playout is enhanced through native codec support, up/down/cross conversion (based on output resolution), and support for four independent program outputs, each configurable for SD, HD and UHD resolutions. On the back end, as-run logging provides confirmation of programs, advertising and other video and audio content.

ENCO will demonstrate MOM at the 2016 NAB Show alongside its other playout and automation solutions for television and radio, from April 18-21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. ENCO will exhibit at Booth N2518.

About ENCO

About ENCO Founded in 1983, ENCO Systems is a world leader in playout and automation system solutions for demanding radio and television organizations. ENCO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan USA and retains a worldwide distribution network. For more information, please visit: www.enco.com.

# # #