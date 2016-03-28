Hitachi Kokusai to Showcase Advanced Camera Technology Leadership at 2016 NAB Show

Woodbury, NY, March 28, 2016 — Hitachi Kokusai Electric America Ltd. (Hitachi Kokusai)’s continuing leadership in advanced and emerging technologies will be in the spotlight at the upcoming 2016 NAB Show, taking place April 18-21 in Las Vegas. Exhibiting in booth C4309 at the show, Hitachi Kokusai will provide working demonstrations and insightful discussions of the latest developments in leading-edge topics, including 8K acquisition and IP-based production infrastructure.

“Hitachi Kokusai is fully committed to the Americas’ HD and UHD television production market and now, more than ever before, we are prepared to quickly adopt new, developing standards and technologies that will significantly improve our customer’s ROI, workflow and profitability,” said Hitachi Kokusai Electric America’s new CEO, Mr. Hiroaki Ohashi.

The centerpiece of Hitachi Kokusai’s 8K showcase will be fully-working demonstrations of the SK-UHD8060 Super Hi-Vision camera. The world’s first dockable 8K camera, the SK-UHD8060 is Hitachi Kokusai’s fourth-generation 8K production solution and is ideal for studio and outside broadcast (OB) applications.

Developed in conjunction with Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK), the SK-UHD8060 will be shown in the Hitachi Kokusai booth. Hitachi Kokusai’s multi-year development of advanced 8K cameras has been and will continue supporting NHK’s plans to deliver Super Hi-Vision broadcasts.

The SK-UHD8060 is a complete 8K television production system, featuring a Super 35mm CMOS sensor with 7,680 x 4,320 pixel resolution, PL-mount lens, and on-board recording capabilities. Designed to support the latest advances in High Dynamic Range (HDR), Wide Color Gamut (WCG) and High Frame Rate (HFR) standards and technologies, the camera conforms to Japan’s ARIB specifications while delivering 16 times the picture information of HDTV. Adding to the camera’s flexibility, the SK-UHD8060 can simultaneously output multiple television standards including 8K, 4K/UHD, 1080p, 1080i and 720p.

An 8K RAW recorder can be docked to the camera for field production or used independently of the camera head to provide store-and-forward, real-time recording and playback with its own control unit, offering a remote acquisition workflow not previously available with any other 8K camera system. A 12-inch, 4K viewfinder simplifies 8K focusing and viewing.

Hitachi Kokusai is also well-positioned to play a key role as the broadcast industry transitions from baseband video infrastructures to IP-based workflows, including through its work with IP infrastructure vendor Evertz as a founding member in the ASPEN Community. IP-based demonstrations will include Hitachi Kokusai’s cameras paired with the MD8000 IP transport platform from Media Links. In this demonstration, 4K video captured by Hitachi Kokusai’s cameras will be encapsulated into uncompressed IP streams and delivered over fiber connectivity to the Media Links booth (SU4721).

In addition to these emerging technology demonstrations, the full array of Hitachi Kokusai’s 4K and HD cameras will also be on display at the NAB Show, including the recently-announced DK-H200 compact, 1080p HD box camera.

About Hitachi Kokusai Electric America

Hitachi Kokusai Electric America, Ltd. a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc., markets video cameras, digital transmission, processing and recording devices for the broadcast television, cable, video production, and industrial vision markets. For more information, please call (516) 921-7200 or visit the company’s web site at http://www.hitachikokusai.us

Full versions of all press releases and product images are posted on the web site in the pressroom section: www.hitachikokusai.us

About Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc.

Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc. (TSE, OSE: 6756), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a company that manufactures broadcasting systems, security and surveillance systems, wireless communications and information systems, and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Fiscal 2014 (ended March 31, 2015) consolidated net sales totaled183,632 million Yen($1,528 million). Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc. sets the goal of becoming the top global company in the two areas of "Video and Wireless Network System Solutions" and "Eco- and Thin Film Processing Solutions." For more information on Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc., please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi-kokusai.co.jp/global/index.html.

# # #