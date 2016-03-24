Barnfind Expands Product Lines With New Offerings at 2016 NAB Show

Sandefjord, Norway and Suwanee, GA — Barnfind Technologies, manufacturer of a multi-functional, signal neutral fiber transport platform, will be offering broadcasters and production professionals a full range of product introductions at this year’s NAB Show in Booth N902. Significant additions to the popular BarnOne family will be introduced such as the BTF1-10, the BarnOne 12G and integrated Web server option. New members of the company’s popular BarnMini series will be debuted, and a new HiLo SFP system and expanded CAM-CCU solution will be showcased among other offerings.

“Barnfind always looks to important industry shows such as NAB as a way to connect with our customers and potential customers who work within the international broadcast and production markets,” said Wiggo Evensen, Barnfind CEO. “This year’s NAB offers us the perfect opportunity to launch a number of new products that will greatly expand our BarnOne and BarMini product lines. In all, these new additions highlight our full line of flexible, scalable solutions.”

Product launch: NewBarnMini-05

The new BarnMini-05 is a compact way to combine an RS422/485, 4 x GPI and 4 x GPO, controllable via an Ethernet/SFP port. The unit can serve as an intelligent bridge between many third-party devices, for example transferring an RS422 signal or tally between two locations, or it can control an external optical changeover switch (BarnMini-06) in a redundancy setup. Triggers are easily set, and the module works well in conjunction with any BarnOne frames. BarnMini-05 is available as a standalone unit with a separate PSU, or mounted into the BarnMini BTF-Mini-16 frame that houses any combination of 16 BarnMini modules with a common PSU. BarnStudio, Barnfind’s control software, can be used to configure and monitor BarnMini-05.

Product launch: NewBarnMini-06



Changeover switches are offered by many different vendors, but Barnfind has been at the forefront with their popular BT-OCS-2-LGX that can be mounted into a BT-HOUS-LGX-1RU chassis. Now the company is introducing a new optical changeover switch, the BarnMini-06, which is easier to integrate with the GPO devices that are found in broadcast applications since it can now provide its own power needed to drive the switch. This new device is also slightly smaller, and fits into the BarnMini frame, BTF-Mini-16, instead of the BT-HOUS-LGX-1RU chassis.

Product launch:BarnMini-11

Barnfind introduces the big brother to its popular BarnMini-01 solution that delivers simple and reliable point-to-point digital extension with the new BarnMini-11. With an exact same look, it offers support for up to 12G. The BarnMini-11 can handle 12G, 10G, 4K and any other video format with a lower data rate than 12G. BarnMini-11 was developed in response to a number of requests from broadcasters, as well as Telco clients. BarnMini-11 is equipped with re-clocker, just as BarnMini-01. It is available as a standalone unit with a separate PSU, or mounted into the BarnMini frame, BTF-Mini-16 that houses any combination of 16 BarnMini modules with a common PSU.

Product launch:BarnMini-12

Following on the success of the company’ BarnMini-02 with 2 x SFP port for transceiver and capacity up to 3G SFPs, Barnfind now introduces BarnMini-12, with support up to 12G capacity. The BarnMini-12 can handle 12G, 10G, 4K and any other video format with a lower data rate than 12G. It is equipped with re-clocker as the BarnMini-02. BarnMini-12 is available as a standalone unit with a separate PSU, or mounted into the BarnMini frame, BTF-Mini-16 that houses any combination of 16 BarnMini modules with a common PSU.

Product launch:BTF1-10

Barnfind’s new BTF1-10 offers an 8-channel embedder and de embedder for analog audio. The frame includes the standard main board with 16 x SFP ports and 8 x BNC top board and offer the same functionality as other members of the BarnOne family. The BTF1-10 has a built-in SDI generator that can be used as the audio carrier and/or test picture.

Product launch:New HiLo SFP system for 36-Channel CWDM

Barnfind HiLo SFPs are designed to meet a need for higher density of signals in one single fiber. By using half of the spacing in each wavelength, the HiLo SFPs can double the capacity of the traditional CWDM bi-directional transmission. This enables a total of 18 bi-directional links (resulting in 36 channels). The HiLo SPFs are designed to be used with a standard optical multiplexer.

Barnfind introduces 18 x CAM-CCU on one fiber

Barnfind’s unique CAM-CCU transport solution has expanded from supporting 9 cameras to 18 cameras on a single fiber thanks to Barnfind’s new and innovative HiLo SFP system. The sophisticated and compact system eliminates the need for heavy and expensive cabling by allowing up to 18 cameras to be multiplexed into 1 single mode fiber for bi-directional traffic over long distances. An internal matrix router allows the user to switch any camera to any CCU. Other signals, such as MADI, SDI, SDTI, Ethernet, CVBS, AES, and ASI, can also be multiplexed into the same fiber. The total solution fits in only 2RU per side.

Product launch:BarnOne 12G

Barnfind’s popular BarnOne series is getting a new addition to its product line with the BarnOne 12G, which handles all data rates up to 12G. The new BarnOne 12G will look the same as its predecessor and have the same mechanical design, PSU, and control as other products in the well-established BarnOne family. The main board in the 12G version will have 16 x SFP ports each with 12G capacity, a 32 x 32 router and full re-clocker like the standard BarnOne 3G series. The new 12G series will be more flexible than the BarnOne 3G and have only one chassis; the most significant difference being its unique ability to upgrade the system and frame with any top card. Barnfind will offer many top cards in the future such as: IP encoders/decoders, BNC top board with 8 x mini-BNCs for input and another 8 x mini-BNCs for output, SFP top board with 8 x SFP ports, embedders/de-embedders, frame synchronizers and more.

Evensen explained, “BarnOne12G, a welcome addition to our BarnOne series, is designed to handle data rates up to 12G. It is a great complement to our popular BarnOne 3G that continues to provide enormous financial and operational benefits to our clients, and will remain our flagship frame for many years to come.”

The 12G platform is expected to ship in late Q4.

Product launch:BarnOne with Web Server

Barnfind’s BarnOne solutions, which are currently operating in over 50 countries, will now feature a new control protocol — an integrated Web Server, offering users considerably more flexibility and user control.



