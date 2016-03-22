SKY Brasil increases channel count with SAM routing technology

SAM announced today that SKY Brasil, the largest Pay-TV operator via satellite in Brazil, headquartered in Sao Paulo, has purchased Sirius 840 and 850 routers to increase its channel count and deliver greater content to millions of viewers in Brazil. The Sirius 840 router is housed in SKY’s current facility in Alphaville and the Sirius 850 will be housed in its newly built facility in Jaguariuna. The routers were supplied via SAM’s regional partner LineUp Broadcast Systems.

Luis Otavio Marchezetti, Engineering Director at SKY Brasil commented, “Having expanded into a new building, we needed to re-evaluate some of the core components in our architecture, including our routers. In evaluating all of the options on the market, SAM’s Sirius routers were chosen due to their excellent electrical performance, architecture robustness, reliability, expansion easiness, and due to the price that fits perfectly within our budget.”

Part of the Sirius 800 family, the 840 offers SKY Brazil a 576 x 576 frame. The 850 is a 576 x 1152 frame but allows SKY to expand to the 1152 x 1152 dual-frame size as required. Packed with functionality, the routers feature high performance crosspoint modules for flexible routing of SD, HD, ASI, 3Gbps and embedded audio signals.

By purchasing SAM’s Sirius routers, SKY Brasil is futureproofing itself for a shift to IP in the future. To help manage a hybrid operation, SAM offers a fully integrated control system for both SDI and IP architectures as well as IP and SDI monitoring using hybrid multiviewer technologies that include SAM’s Media Biometrics monitoring solution to allow true monitoring by exception.

Rafael Castillo, VP LATAM at SAM commented, “This partnership with SKY Brasil underscores our commitment to giving our customers an easy option to migrate to IP as their businesses evolve. Though SDI is still prevalent in our industry, broadcasters like SKY Brazil are a good example of the early signs of interest and adoption we’re seeing with IP. We’re delighted they came to us for this very important project and that we’re able to give them the reliable technology they need while providing an investment protection for their future.”