Cinegy announces Cinegy as a Service at NAB 2016

Booth SL11116, NAB 2016, 18 – 21 April 2016 – Cinegy, which develops and produces software technology for digital video processing, asset management, video compression, and automation, has announced “Cinegy as a Service”, a hardware-free way of enabling users to deploy software-defined television on cloud-based virtual machines.

All of Cinegy’s software technology, starting with Cinegy’s real-time playout server and broadcast automation software, Cinegy Air, will steadily migrate to cloud-based services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) enabling prospective users to spin up, test drive, and, if they choose, deploy Cinegy technology in an HD or 4K cloud.

Cinegy CEO Jan Weigner said, “Expensive broadcast hardware is now someone else’s problem. You can open your broadcast tap high, low, or not at all as required and pay for what you use, when you use it rather than watch your capital swirl down the drain.”

The benefits of Cinegy’s approach of having the software hosted on GPU-friendly Amazon Web Services (AWS) are multiple. Users only pay for what they need, when they need it. There’s no upfront investment. Requirements for increases in system capacity, such as election or special event coverage, can also be far more accurately planned and costed. And because the cloud vendor provides hardware resiliency and data protection, it eliminates the need for those resources in-house.

According to Weigner, “In addition to diminished reliance on traditional hardware and maintenance, the benefits for customers include a vastly reduced dependency on traditional IT functions to deploy and maintain servers, and a reduction in the need to retain those skills in-house enables redeployment to more productive or creative tasks.”

Cinegy as a Service users would also have the advantage of swift, conveniently scheduled upgrades carried out by experienced Cinegy engineers, preventing substantial wastage from trial and error.

“That’s another beauty of Cinegy as a Service,” said Weigner. “If you want to give it a try, just fire it up and take it for a test drive. No obligation. No fuss. If you like it you can buy it or rent it for as long as you need it. It’s entirely up to you.”

Cinegy can be found at NAB on Booth S11116. For further information, visit www.cinegy.com.

Weigner will present New Approaches for Acquisition and Production for 8K and Beyond as part of the Broadcast Engineering Conference – UHD & Next Generation Video – on Monday, 18 April at 12.00 in Room S219.