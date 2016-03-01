Imagine Communications Charts Course for Next Phase of Media Industry Transformation at 2016 NAB Show

Imagine Communications, empowering the media and entertainment industry through transformative innovation, will showcase at NAB Show 2016 its latest product advances and initiatives aimed at assisting broadcasters and other media companies through the next phase of the ongoing modernization of their production, playout and distribution facilities. The media and entertainment industry’s largest tradeshow and exhibition, beginning April 18th in Las Vegas, will be the venue for Imagine Communications to unveil its latest market-ready innovations, showcase its industry-leading technology portfolio and initiate a discussion on how media companies can successfully navigate current and future challenges to stay ahead of the competitive curve and seize new monetization opportunities.

The media and entertainment industry is rapidly evolving. The steady shift of video consumption habits toward Internet-connected devices and on-demand viewing, as well as new competitive threats created by the rise of direct-to-consumer content distribution models, are putting pressure on media companies to transition operations to more agile and versatile environments and more effectively capture monetization opportunities as ad spending shifts toward alternative platforms. The gradual and graceful migration of operations to generic computing and networking platforms and the orderly adoption of an omniplatform ad management model to meet these challenges are now industry imperatives.

“Now that the destination is no longer a mystery, media companies of all sizes and from all corners of the industry can set about charting out a course for the next phase of their journeys toward enriching their operations with unprecedented productivity and agility,” says Imagine Communications CEO Charlie Vogt. “This year’s NAB experience is all about showing our customers how they can begin to modernize their operations and seize tomorrow’s opportunities by putting to work solutions that are available today.”

NAB Show 2016 will mark the debut of several product innovations from Imagine Communications that bring generational advances to today’s media operations and practices. Attendees will be the first to experience the latest solutions from Imagine Communications in hybrid infrastructure, compression and transcoding, monitoring and management, playout, cloud DVR and dynamic ad insertion, as well as ad management.

ImagineLIVE! Power Sessions

The Imagine Communications booth will be the venue for ImagineLIVE! Power Sessions, a series of presentations and interactive discussions featuring prominent executives and subject matter experts from Imagine Communications and its partners and customers from across the IT and media and entertainment industries. Several times daily, for the duration of the show, attendees will have first-hand access to information and insight on the trends and events that are influencing the decisions of media industry professionals today and into the future.

Featured Solutions at NAB Show 2016

Visitors to the Imagine Communications booth (N2502) will also have access to dozens of demonstrations that highlight the capabilities of the company’s current market-leading ad management, playout, networking and distribution solution portfolios:

Featured solutions from the company’s future-proofed and standards-based signal routing and processing portfolio include the high-performance Platinum™ IP3 and VX routers, Selenio™ MCP processing products and the Magellan™ SDN Orchestrator. These solutions and others will showcase capabilities that align with the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) roadmap, including compatibility with SMPTE 2022, AES-67, and VSF TR-04/TR-03. Imagine Communications will be highlighting the power of this interoperability roadmap by conducting demonstrations of ready-to-deploy integrations with other members of AIMS, an industry trade associated formed in December 2015 to advance the widespread adoption of open standards for the transport of video and audio over IP.

Imagine Communications will also showcase Versio™, the award-winning integrated channel playout solution powered by Zenium™ that is deployable as an appliance or in a fully virtualized environment. The cloud-enabled solution is playing an instrumental role in assisting some of the world’s leading broadcasters to virtualize their playout operations. Also demonstrated will be the company’s market-leading Nexio AMP® video server and storage solution suite with NAS-as-a-SAN functionality to easily handle SD-to-UHD content encode and playback.

In addition, Imagine Communications will demonstrate the depth and breadth of the integration of 4K/UHD and High Dynamic Range (HDR) capabilities across the company’s entire networking and playout platforms. The company will showcase its advanced support for HEVC/H.265 compression in its market-leading Selenio platform. Imagine Communications will also be demonstrating support for UHD signals over IP using intoPIX TICO and Sony IP Live mezzanine compression for live production.

NAB Show attendees will also have access to demonstrations of the Landmark™ family of flexible ad management tools. The portfolio includes next-gen systems that streamline omniplatform sales and scheduling with robust analytics, open APIs for programmatic trading, unique live log capabilities, unified billing and integrated workflows for linear, digital and advanced advertising.

The company’s market-proven CloudXtream TM platform will also be showcased. CloudXtream delivers a flexible and comprehensive portfolio of software-based, high-quality, fully integrated multiscreen distribution and live ABR encoding solutions for delivering live, linear, on-demand and cloud DVR (cDVR) solutions — all supported by Dynamic Ad Insertion capabilities.

Visit Imagine Communications at NAB Show 2016 at Booth N2502.

