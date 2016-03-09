RP Dynamics Expands Rental Fleet with Lectrosonics SSM and Venue2

Mississauga, Ontario (March 9, 2016)— Canadian audio-visual equipment sales, installation, production and rental house RP Dynamics Inc. recently took delivery of a pair of new Lectrosonics Digital Hybrid Wireless Venue2 modular receiver units and a dozen channels of SSM micro belt-pack transmitters for the company’s rental inventory. RP Dynamics services clients working in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), throughout North America and around the world.

“We’ve been a dealer for Lectrosonics for a very long time, selling many, many channels of Lectrosonics into many different markets and channels. But this is our first real foray into rental inventory with Lectrosonics,” reports John Christie, Wireless & Broadcast Specialist with RP Dynamics and a 15-year veteran with the company, which was founded byRolandDanner in 1997.

The purchase decision was market-driven, says Christie. “It comes from theatrical, educational events, church events, broadcast—all based almost exclusively around small packs and LEMO connectors. The day after the package arrived, the new equipment was turned around and went straight out on a show with one of our lead technicians. He put it through its paces on a school-based theatrical show, a week and a half run of being used every day, show after show. It got thrown straight into the fire.”

In addition to working in the broadcast market, RP Dynamics also counts many prominent theatres among its regular clients for their short-run theatrical productions and rentals, and year-round maintenance programs.

“We’re already looking forward to the opportunity to delve into the Lectrosonics handhelds more,” agrees Christie. “These systems will eventually need to be what we call ‘full combo’ and have both body-pack and handheld transmitters with them.”

Christie also comments, “We’re very excited by Lectrosonics Wireless Designer management software that goes along with the Venue 2 and the SSM transmitters. Having the ability to recall and deploy pre-coordinations or quickly adjust settings in a rack and then sync an update is a great help to the rental department.”

The GTA has a congested RF environment, he explains. “We’re the third or fourth largest city in North America, roughly the same size as Chicago or Dallas/Fort Worth, so there is a great deal of activity here. And, just south of us, within our broadcast area, is Buffalo, New York, which carries all of the American networks over the air. So we do not allow a show production to go out of our inventory unless it’s frequency-coordinated.”

He continues, “Every piece of gear that leaves here leaves with a pre-coordinated list. For larger clients we’ll even coordinate their show with not only our gear but theirs as well. It’s built into the price of the gear. And If I know somebody is going to Boston, or Ottawa, or somewhere else in North America, even around the world, I will do the research and pre-coordinate it on a stop-by-stop basis.

“We don’t guarantee it to work unless we have somebody on the site, but the majority of people don’t necessarily need a high-level RF tech for shows in the 20- to 30-device range. It’s quite manageable with most technical resources. So we make sure that what goes out the door is already coordinated for the site.”

RP Dynamics was founded by Roland Danner in 1997. The company was formed with the intention of providing a quality alternative to the big audio and video rental houses in the Greater Toronto Area. The company’s focus is to provide the best possible systems solution for their clients while offering a high level of customer service, quality equipment and attention to detail.

RP Dynamics offers a variety of services including sales, installations, production and rental. Incorporated in 2002, RP Dynamics Inc. has proven to be a major force in the entertainment and contracting industries. www.rpdynamics.com

Well respected within the film, broadcast, and theatre technical communities since 1971, Lectrosonics wireless microphone systems and audio processing products are used daily in mission-critical applications by audio engineers familiar with the company's dedication to quality, customer service, and innovation. Lectrosonics is a US manufacturer based in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Visit the company online at www.lectrosonics.com.