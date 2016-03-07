Audio and Video Scaler-Switcher First for Calibre

ISE 2016 saw the launch of Calibre’s first ever-combined video & audio 4K scaler-switchers in the form of four new models: HQView620A, HQView625A, HQView630A and HQView670A.

Enabling access to a greater range of applications which can benefit from Calibre HQUltra 4K technology, the new models are designed to reduce the level of equipment in installations, the multi-function units being ideal for lecture theatres, boardrooms, meeting rooms, house of worship and more.

HQUltra uses Calibre’s in house developed video processing algorithms to deliver best in class solutions providing a seamless interface between the worlds of HD and 4K. Calibre HQUltraFast is the world’s fastest input switching technology that changes inputs in typically 0.25 seconds, or a quarter of a second.

“This new product type brings Calibre technology to the mainstream audio visual market. It includes analogue and embedded audio switching, microphone inputs with mixer, balanced line-level outputs and integral 15W+15WRMS stereo power amplifier, all within a 1U enclosure,” says Tim Brooksbank, CEO at Calibre.

“This new range of products supports analogue audio with audio-follow-video switching and the two microphone inputs broaden potential install uses by ensuring that dual microphones can be used for say a lectern and lapel microphone using the integral microphone mixer so that the presenter can talk over parts of the presentation with ease. The built-in power amplifier is ideal for smaller rooms where it can drive loudspeakers directly.”

The products are due to ship in late Q1 2016.