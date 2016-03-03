RTW Highlighting Range of Products at Prolight + Sound 2016

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, MARCH 3, 2016 – RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters and monitoring devices for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, will be featuring its coveted software and hardware devices at Prolight + Sound 2016 (Hall 4, Level 0, Booth B56). The products being showcased include the company’s new ContinuousLoudness Control Software, updated Version 3.0 of Masterclass Plug-ins and TM3-Primus with new USB Connect Tool.

“We are excited to put our products on display at Prolight + Sound 2016,” says Andreas Tweitmann, CEO, RTW. “With constant developments surrounding the audio industry, we are consistently updating our products and software to meet the ever-changing standards and focus on bringing sought-after efficiency to our customer’s workflows. Prolight + Sound is a great place to engage with our customers and gain inspiration for future developments.”

RTW will show its Continuous Loudness Control software (CLC) developed in cooperation with the Institut für Rundfunktechnik (IRT). This signal processing software allows users to constantly control and regulate to a given program-loudness value, along with a definable loudness range with minimal obstacles. The major asset of the complex adaptive morphing algorithm is its realtime capability. The CLC algorithm “learns” during processing about the dynamic structure and intention of the sound signal, and continuously adapts to predict what comes next. CLC software is able to handle most common DAW software, audio and files, and meets EBU-R128 and all other major global loudness standard specifications.

RTW’s updated version 3.0 of Masterclass Plug-ins (Mastering and Loudness tools) provide RTW meters, audio signal analysis and visualization as standard-format plug-ins for all major DAW software tools. With this update, the software now adheres to SAWA and TASA cinema loudness standards, and its window and instruments are modified to be freely scalable. Additionally, Mastering Tools now supports a 12th octave RTA.

The TM3-Primus is a highly-compact and innovative addition to the company’s TouchMonitor range of audio meters. This model is ideal for a variety of entry-level applications across multiple markets and is equipped with everything needed for loudness and audio metering, including frequently used standard instruments. The new USB Connect Tool enables a direct connection between a TM3-Primus as a plug-in within a DAW environment. It also offers a remote control within the DAW for start, stop and reset on the device, without needing to define the TM3-Primus as an output device.

RTW is also pleased to announce that the company is celebrating its 50-year anniversary. The company was founded as a specialist service provider for audio equipment. Throughout the following years, it has become a leading vendor and manufacturer of professional broadcast and audio-metering equipment. Andreas Tweitmann, the current CEO of RTW, took command of the company in 2007.

“RTW is devoted to providing its customers with the very best in visual audio meters and monitoring devices,” says Tweitmann. “As a company, we are always looking to stay at the top of the industry by providing our clients with user friendly, practical products and first class customer service.”

About RTW

RTW, based in Cologne (Germany), has more than 50 years of experience designing, producing and marketing advanced recording-studio equipment, leading and innovating the market for high quality audio metering and monitoring tools. RTW operates a worldwide distribution and service network. For more information on RTW, visit www.rtw.com, www.facebook.com/rtw.de or call +49 221 709130.