Cutting Edge Names Tom Menrath Managing Director
Spearheads Strategies for New Expansion
Cutting Edge Audio and Video Group, a leading creative media technology reseller and integrator, has named Tom Menrath as Managing Director. Menrath brings to Cutting Edge over 25 years of entrepreneurship and is extremely respected in the professional community.
"With our growing business in the San Francisco Bay Area and our expansion into Los Angeles, we needed to add a key executive," says Tom Richardson, one of four founding partners. "We couldn't have found anyone more perfect for the role than Tom. He has the ideal skill set, track record and vision to help lead us into our next phase."
Founded in 1993 by audio professionals Brian Botel, Sig Knapstad, Jeff Briss and Tom Richardson, Cutting Edge has evolved from an established regional Pro Audio dealer into one of the most respected audio/video file-based workflow integrators in the US.
"Tom brings his extensive marketing experience and a history of visionary success," added Cutting Edge co-founder Brian Botel. "He's an innovative, results-driven pro with a proven track record for growing market share and sales. His talent for pioneering new markets and his ability to cultivate businesses in development, as well as mature growth stages, will greatly benefit Cutting Edge."
Most recently Menrath stewarded Vintage King Audio through a 4-year expansion period as Director of Strategic Development. He previously launched Monster Cable's Pro/MI business and created Guitar Center's GC Pro division.
Menrath stated, "Cutting Edge has a stellar reputation and incredibly loyal customers. To perpetuate that we will fully build out our infrastructure, hire and train additional staff and expand our marketing strategy to support our recent expansion."
ABOUT CUTTING EDGE
Founded 23 years ago by Jeff Briss, Tom Richardson, Brian Botel and Sig Knapstad, Cutting Edge is a California-based technology reseller and systems integrator. Representing over 400 manufacturers, Cutting Edge provides solutions for audio and video recording, editorial, storage, distribution, and professional A/V. Support services include facility design, asset management, custom workflows, preventive maintenance and ongoing support and training.
Learn more at: http://cuttingedge-sf.com
Cutting Edge SF
1071 Sneath Lane
San Bruno, CA. 94066
415-487-2323
Cutting Edge LA
2600 W. Olive Avenue, Suite 500
Burbank, CA. 91505
818-333-5006
