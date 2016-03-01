Fairlight Continues to Boost Customer Service in Europe

Fairlight, a leading company in the field of digital audio technology and integrated control surfaces, and Qvest Media, systems architect for IT and audio visual solutions for broadcast and media applications, are entering into a strategic partnership. This will make Qvest Media the exclusive distributor for Fairlight's range of digital audio products in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and sales partner in the United Arab Emirates.

The partnership with Fairlight will allow Qvest Media to add innovative, high-quality audio products that customers can purchase from Qvest Media with immediate effect. Fairlight designs, engineers and manufactures professional audio technology, supplying customers with audio post-processing systems used by a prestigious customer base around the world. Many customers in Germany such as public broadcasters and renowned post production companies depend on solutions from the Australian company. As the exclusive distributor in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and as partner in the United Arab Emirates, Qvest Media will include Fairlight’s solutions in its portfolio of professional solutions and market them through its sales channels. Fairlight is training and supporting Qvest Media’s key account management as well as sales and service staff in order to ensure a rapid start to the joint collaboration, with Fairlight staff based onsite at the Qvest Berlin office. This will also allow Qvest Media to perform the technical support for Fairlight installations.

“We are delighted to enter into this relationship with Qvest Media,” says Fairlight CEO, Philip Belcher. “Qvest Media is the latest organisation to join our locally based, world-wide group of distribution partners.” Belcher continues, “Qvest Media is a highly regarded broadcast integrator of solutions that are based on industry best technologies. The cultures of Qvest Media and Fairlight are aligned surrounding our mutual dedication to provide customers innovative, leading edge technological solutions combined with consulting, design and implementation services, and ongoing support. The prospect of Qvest Media and Fairlight providing value added solutions to our prestigious customers in Qvest Media’s territories is most exciting.”

“Since we are well-acquainted with the processes and procedures employed by broadcasters, we are in a position to embed Fairlight’s innovative solutions optimally into our customers’ workflows and infrastructures,” says Daniel Url, Managing Director of Qvest Media. “We are delighted to add another innovative company for broadcast IT solutions to our Global Partner Network in the shape of Fairlight and, thanks to the partnership, to be able to offer new products and services.”

A new Solution Architect has also been appointed, with Phil Reilly supporting Inder Biant, Head of Business Development for Fairlight in Europe. Phil has hit the ground running in Europe with his extensive Fairlight product knowledge and experience.

About Fairlight:

Fairlight has been designing, engineering and manufacturing cutting edge, professional digital audio technology for 40 years. Its dedication to innovation, quality and customer service has made Fairlight one of the most respected companies in professional audio. With their integrated control surfaces and intuitive user interfaces, Fairlight's award-winning media creation tools are renowned for their speed, flexibility and exceptional sonic quality. The company's products offer full compatibility with virtually all open audio, video and sync standards, making them ideally suited to a wide range of audio post and live broadcast applications.

www.fairlight.com.au

About Qvest Media (formerly Wellen+Nöthen Group)

Qvest Media is a world leading systems architect in the fields of broadcasting and media technology, specialising in the television, media and telecommunications industries. The company has locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Dubai and Singapore with a team of over 170 employees. With a powerful spectrum of services consisting of consulting & development, systems integration and service & support, Qvest Media offers 360° expertise in the design, development, implementation and operational support of media technology infrastructures. With its business unit professional products, Qvest Media has specialised in the selection and distribution of AV and broadcasting IT products. Its partner network in this field includes the most innovative and important hardware and software manufacturers. Qvest Media is also one of the biggest suppliers of dry-hire equipment and systems solutions for live broadcasting of events, sports and entertainment. Today, Qvest’s customer base includes eminent international broadcasters, telco providers and media networks such as ARD and ZDF, Sky, RTL, Al Arab, SRG, Al Jazeera, MediaCorp, Dubai Media Incorporated, SES ASTRA, Deutsche Telekom, Etisalat, Turner Broadcasting, etc. www.qvestmedia.com