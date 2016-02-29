How to light an entire broadcast studio with LED instruments

DALLAS - PrimeTime announced an entire line of LED lighting instruments for broadcast studios. Glen Harn, CEO of PrimeTime Lighting Systems stated, "We offer a family of LED fixtures for every television broadcast studio application. Our LED luminaires are extra bright, powerful and completely silent." The high performance and durable LED product line features:

Five year warranty

No fan in any LED

Plenty of power and throw

Innovatively engineered lights that result in Extra Bright luminaires

PrimeTime's legendary build-quality that lasts

Built in the USA

Among PrimeTime's newest LED products are the GUS 51 LED Fresnel. It's incredibly bright and requires no fan because of PrimeTime's engineering technology. The high quality Micro-Fresnel lens system with advanced optics result in the most even wash of light. 100% machined, extruded and formed aluminum construction with PrimeTime's top-quality build.

The broadcast studio lighting manufacturer recently upgraded it's innovative SLED series. The new 1SLED XB2 boasts a 95+ CRI and is 44% brighter than the original version which debuted over a year ago. Harn added that "the bright 1SLED XB2 features a single soft shadow and has more punch and throw than any SLED we've made to date."

The 1SLED XB2 was influenced by PrimeTime's most popular fluorescent fixture, the 1SL. Harn said the new light is twice as bright as the original 1SL fluorescent. The 1SL fluorescent has been a standard in many television station studios.

The 1SLED XB2 is be used to upgrade broadcast studios, distance learning centers, video conference facilities, city council chambers, worship facilities or TV commercial production studios. It is used as key or fill light.

Also upgraded recently, the MSLED XB2 boasts a 95+ CRI. It also features more punch and throw than the original MSLED. Like the popular MSL fluorescent, the MSLED XB2 is used in facilities that need a low ceiling bradcast quality light fixture.

About PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc.

Known for innovative and superbly engineered lighting, PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc. (formerly KW/2 Studios) manufactures broadcast lighting systems, video conference light fixtures, and LED and fluorescent studio lighting for the broadcast industry. PrimeTime's U.S. fabricated products illuminate broadcast and cable news sets, video conference facilities, worship sanctuaries, religious broadcasting studios, production studios, university sports studios, city council chambers and distance learning classrooms throughout the United States and some foreign countries. PrimeTime luminaires are recognized for high performance, lasting durability and quality.

