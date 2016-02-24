Qligent Expands Scalability of Multiplatform TV Monitoring in the Cloud at 2016 NAB Show

MELBOURNE, Florida,February 24, 2016 — Qligent, a specialist in cloud-based, enterprise-level media monitoring and analysis, continues to build on the early success of its flagship Vision cloud-based monitoring platform. At the 2016 NAB Show (April 18-21, Las Vegas Convention Center), Qligent will introduce several new features that simplify system scalability in alignment with broadcaster growth. Qligent will exhibit at Booth N1011.

Introduced in 2014, Vision’s flexible approach to multiplatform TV monitoring has caught on with broadcasters and MVPDs globally. In the past 12 months, Qligent has deployed more than 3000 networked probes worldwide for major broadcasters including RT (Russia Today) and 1+1 Media Group. Each probe monitors 10 to 250 streams of programming across terrestrial, cable, satellite, OTT and other delivery platforms, which means Vision today enables the remote monitoring, analysis and troubleshooting of more than 30,000 program streams across six continents.

This early success has empowered Qligent to invest in Vision’s continued development based on industry trends and customer requests. Qligent’s flexible model for Vision offers both an on-premises option and deployment via its Oversight managed service, the industry’s first monitoring-as-a-service (MaaS) platform. The latter option offers a pay-as-you-go model that can additionally fill resource and skillset gaps for customers as needed.

“Smaller and smaller probe footprints along with cloud-based scale has enabled huge deployments more efficiently than ever thought possible,” said Ted Korte, COO, Qligent, “Qligent remains the only monitoring and analysis supplier that can effectively deploy these systems as both a SaaS and MaaS platform, depending on the customer’s needs and goals.”

Among the new scalability features for Vision include the introduction of Qligent’s Virtual Probes, which can analyze IP-based streams from anywhere in the field; and present that data on a centralized Vision dashboard in the cloud. Benefits include a simple monthly fee, with installation and configuration achieved remotely in one day or less. Qligent’s Virtual Probes eliminate travel expenses and onsite commissioning, and since they are virtual they can quickly be relocated to a new server anywhere in the world. This provides a unique benefit for monitoring one-time events like sports and live special broadcasts, enabling users to rent a virtual server or cloud, and avoid the labor associated with setup and teardown.

Other key scalability benefits added to Vision include:

·Multi-Layer Stream monitoring: Each probe platform is selected to handle what the broadcaster needs instead of a one-size-fits-all approach. This allows for incredibly cost-effective last-mile probes, even when RF Layer monitoring is required.

·IT Integration: Vision’s flexible platform ensures any customer can adhere to in-house IT policies for security and access, with protocol support such as LDAP (Lightweight Directory Access Protocol). Also included is IP-based stream capture with Wireshark equivalent recording to analyze the lowest levels of the stream, and capture data in a way IT professionals can leverage.

·System Management: New role-based access, group policies and remote probe configuration dramatically reduces time spent managing Vision deployments of any size. This software-defined approach simplifies system wide-management, and becomes incrementally more powerful as the monitoring footprint scales.

ABOUT Qligent

Qligent architects complete monitoring and visualization solutions for broadcasters, content distributors, ad agencies, regulators and network operators. Based in Melbourne, Florida, Qligent’s software-defined approach provides an open, vendor-agnostic platform to monitor performance, integrity and compliance of multiple signals, streams and systems across enterprises of any size. Its solutions provide the same consistent quality of content and service across multiple delivery platforms simultaneously.

# # #