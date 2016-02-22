Telefónica invests in Pixel Power as only graphics supplier to handle multiple live inputs

Cambridge, UK, 22 February 2016: Pixel Power, the automation, branding and graphics innovator, has created an engaging mosaic service that can be remotely triggered, at the Spanish playout provider Telefónica Servicios Audiovisuales (TSA). The system was designed and implemented by Pixel Power’s distributor in Spain, Qinmedia.

The new system depends upon two Pixel Power LogoVision 3D graphics devices, together with a preparation workstation to create the 3D graphics templates. It generates a mosaic screen, combining five live video signals, each with updatable animated text triggered from the channels. The Pixel Power Toolbox software kit allowed Qinmedia engineers to develop the interfaces which automatically generate the on-screen messages.

“The Pixel Power solution has important features for us and our customers,” explained Alejandro Benito López of TSA. “The system provides dynamic and static logo insertion, text, effects, crawls, 3D graphics, clips and audio, and more. All these tasks work live through an intuitive management interface. This is our first Pixel Power system, and it is the best we have found in the market for this sort of special application.”

Jose Bombon of Qinmedia added “Pixel Power is the only graphics supplier that can handle multiple live inputs plus stored clips, and can be so easily automated. The Toolbox provides a simple set of controls which allowed us to develop reliable and highly functional interfaces using simple drag and drop. Coupled with the unrivalled graphics quality we can deliver automated solutions which are creative, productive and cost-effective.”

TSA is a subsidiary of Telefónica Group, one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world. It has provided broadcast and audiovisual services to the professional industry for more than 25 years.

The new equipment was delivered and integrated with the rest of the automation network by Qinmedia. The sports channels went on air from Telefónica’s playout centre in Madrid at the beginning of 2016.