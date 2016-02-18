Media Links Debuts Universal Video “Gateway” to Bridge Broadcast and IP at VidTrans2016

Media Links Inc, a 2014 Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award winner and the market leader in media and data over IP transport solutions announces its Universal Video Gateway to bridge broadcast and IP applications, which will be shown at VidTrans 2016.

Designed for the MD8000 media over IP transport solutions, the Universal Video (UV) Gateway is an innovative and flexible media over IP module that offers a dynamic bridge between traditional broadcast video and IP networks.

The UV Gateway combines the latest SMPTE 2022 Video over IP standards with a robust feature set targeted at traditional and emerging contribution video applications. As more and more Broadcasters look to seamlessly integrate Wide Area Network transmission signals directly into next generation IP based workflows, the UV module maintains 100% guaranteed delivery across the baseband acquisition to IP domain delivery channel.

The advantage of this solution is that it offers an upgradable core for signal format flexibility, making it truly universal. It supports 3G/HD/SD/ASI, JPEG2000, H.264 10 bit and 4K / 60p. Entirely software programmable, it can be upgraded on the fly to become a 4K, H.264, JPEG2000 or SDI uncompressed solution.

Whether you start with SDI and need to upgrade to 4K in the future, or whether you are using JPEG2000 or MPEG-2 transport streams on your network and need to add uncompressed SDI or 4K streams at a later date, the Universal Video Gateway provides the flexibility for you to upgrade when and how you need to, protecting your investment.

The architecture of the Universal Video Gateway provides high standards of quality, performance, compactness, reliability, and the ultimate in flexibility, which Media Links solutions are known for around the globe. Differentiating features include: ultra low latency, virtually lossless bitrates, auto-detection of input signal, and multi-purpose uses all in a compact pair of cards.

The Universal Video Gateway is managed by Media Link’s ProMD EMS – Element Management System, a software tool for real time monitoring and troubleshooting of network elements.

Media Links will be at VidTrans 2016, Content in Motion, Annual Technical Conference and Exposition, February 23 - 25, 2016, in New Orleans, Louisiana.