Cobalt Digital at the 2016 NAB Show

Cobalt Digital will introduce a new family of fiber-optic solutions in both the openGear(R) format and the Blue Box Group(TM) (BBG) mini-converter boxes. Visitors to the 2016 NAB Show will also see the latest upgrades to key and popular existing Cobalt products.

2016 NAB Show Preview

Cobalt Digital

New openGear(R) Products

9433 Series Audio Embedder/De-embedder Cards

The 9433 Series openGear(R) fiber-optic audio embedder and de-embedder products will be available in a single-channel, unidirectional EO-to-OE configuration and a dual-channel, bidirectional EO/OE transport solution. The latter version will provide bidirectional extension of two 3G/HD/SD-SDI video signals and multiple analog and AES audio signals over two fibers. When paired with the +DT licensing option, the card set will also provide bidirectional serial data and GPIO connectivity, which can be used for remote PTZ camera control and signal backhaul.

9410 Series Cards

The 9410 Series of 3G/HD/SD-SDI single-channel, dual-channel, and transceiver fiber cards provides up to 40 channels of 3G/HD/SD-SDI extension in just two rack units. Even with such high signal density, the 9410 card modules include several distribution amplifier outputs on both the transmit and receive sides of the link.

9415-SFP Series Cards

The 9415-SFP Series is a set of dual-path fiber transport cards with an external SFP cage on the rear module. This arrangement allows the user to pull the openGear(R) card out from the front of the chassis while keeping the SFP and cabling in place. The user can also hot-swap the SFP module from the rear for maintenance or to repurpose the card for different signal types. This flexible SFP design supports 3G/HD/SD-SDI single-channel, dual-channel, and transceiver modes. It can also be configured for dual CVBS/composite analog transport, HDMI transport, or MADI extension. Assignable distribution amplifier outputs are standard on both EO and OE cards.

9942 Series Router Cards

At the 2016 NAB Show, Cobalt Digital will present a new series of compact 3G/HD/SD-SDI multirate router cards for openGear(R). Built to complement Cobalt's wide range of terminal gear solutions, these modular router cards will be available in multiple I/O sizes.

New Blue Box Group(TM) (BBG) Products

MK2: The Next Generation of Fiber-Optic BBG Converter Boxes

The 2016 NAB Show will mark the debut of version MK2, the second generation of Cobalt Digital's popular Blue Box Group(TM) (BBG) fiber-interface converter boxes. The MK2 version of BBG units will support Cobalt's BBGConfig software for setup and status-monitoring over USB. The following throwdown fiber-conversion products will be on display at the show.

* BBG-EO-MK2 Single 3G/HD/SD-SDI/ASI/MADI Transmit

* BBG-OE-MK2 Single 3G/HD/SD-SDI/ASI/MADI Receive

* BBG-2EO-MK2 Dual 3G/HD/SD-SDI/ASI/MADI Transmit

* BBG-2OE-MK2 Dual 3G/HD/SD-SDI/ASI/MADI Receive

* BBG-OEO-MK2 3G/HD/SD-SDI/ASI/MADI Optical Signal Regenerator

* BBG-EOOE-MK2 3G/HD/SD-SDI/ASI/MADI Transceiver

BBG-SFP-SXH Reconfigurable Video SFP Throwdown Converter Boxes

At the 2016 NAB Show, Cobalt Digital will also introduce the BBG-SFP-SXH for the Blue Box Group(TM) (BBG) family of converter boxes. This unit has a 3G/HD/SD-SDI selectable input or output with an external SFP cage and HDMI and stereo analog audio output. A range of SFPs will be available for this BBG unit, making it a platform with maximum flexibility. Like all of the other new fiber BBG converters, the BBG-SFP-SXH unit supports the Cobalt BBGConfig application, which can show signal information and SFP status including optical receive power.

Updates and Enhancements to Existing Products

+T-SLATE "Trouble Slate" Now Standard in 9960-TG2-REF 1 and BBG-1060 Products

Cobalt Digital is adding the +T-SLATE "Trouble Slate" feature as a standard part of the openGear(R) 9960-TG2-REF 1 dual-channel 3G/HD/SD-SDI test generator and corresponding Blue Box Group(TM) BBG-1060 units. +T-SLATE allows users to upload multiple custom full-screen graphics to use as full-raster output signals. The TG2 can operate in two different modes: standard TG mode, whereby it outputs two independent test patterns or user-generated graphics, or signal-path protection mode, whereby it monitors input audio and video signals for user-defined error states and instantly inserts the user's graphics in place of the normal picture.

Updates to +LOGO Licensing

Visitors to the 2016 NAB Show will see the benefit of the +LOGO licensable option, which provides insertion of a single static logo "bug" into the active picture for channel/network branding.

New Features for the 9970-QS and BBG-1070-QS Multiviewers

Cobalt Digital has added new standard features to its 9970-QS openGear(R) multiviewer card and corresponding Blue Box Group(TM) BBG-1070-QS stand-alone multiviewer. Both products now allow users to upload a user-definable background image for customized looks. Also, the products can now monitor for camera-record metadata in ancillary data packets in the incoming SDI signals, and users can set an on-screen tally indicator for record confidence.

Similarly, the ability to upload a user-definable background image is also now a standard feature of the 9978-ANC-MON openGear card and the BBG-1078-ANC-MON box.

+ANC and Ancillary Data Enhancements for Better Metadata Management

When users pair the 9902-UDX and 9922 openGear(R) cards or BBG-1002-UDX, BBG-1022, and BBG-1022-2FS Blue Box Group(TM) (BBG) units with the +ANC licensing option, +ANC now includes VANC capability and enables the host card to encode serial, IP, and GPIO into unused audio channels.

Similarly, the same VANC and encoding capabilities are now standard features of the 9950-EMDE-ANC openGear card and the BBG-1050-EMDE-ANC Blue Box Group unit.

