METAlliance Certifies Sommer EMC-Quad and Carbokab Cables

German Engineered Cables Pass the Acid Test

Pictured (L-R) are METAlliance co-founders George Massenburg, Al Schmitt, Elliot Scheiner, Sommer Cable America CEO Martin Ucik, and METAlliance co-founders Ed Cherney and Chuck Ainlay.

Sommer Cable's EMC-Quad and Carbokab cables have been certified by the Music Engineering and Technology Alliance (METAlliance). Sommer Cable, a METAlliance ProPartner, is one of the world's leading manufacturers of high quality multi-purpose cables.



METAlliance co-founder Frank Filipetti commented, "A lot of people say there's no difference among cables, but this new Sommer cable just wipes everything else off the map."



Sommer EMC-Quad Cable

Based on Sommer's widely recognized multicore line, the innovative German company has packed four wires into one jacket, which allows them to be connected in a crossover mode to reduce capacitive value. The wires are 100% shielded by a tight copper mesh and a semiconductor foil. EMC-Quad ensures absolutely neutral reproduction with excellent dynamics and is recommended for connecting microphones, preamps, power amplifiers, audiophile CD and SACD players, turntables, as well as all professional studio equipment. A 30-day money back guarantee is included.



http://usashop.sommercable.com/en/Cables/Microphone-Cables/Mikrofonkabel-Referenz-EMC-QUAD-EGB1.html

and

http://usashop.sommercable.com/en/Cables/Bulk-Cables-Audio/Mikrofonkabel-SC-Carbokab-225-200-0281.html



METAlliance co-founder Chuck Ainlay remarked, "It's such a quality cable just by the look and feel of it, and the XLR connectors are unbelievable. But listening is believing, right? I did a number of tests using different manufacturers cables and I just went straight from the converter to the speakers, nothing else in between.

I was completely blown away that I would even hear a difference in the cables, and then I was shocked when I heard the difference between a cable I use every day and how much better Sommer sounded, far exceeding every other cable that I tried."



Sommer's new SC-Carbokab cable 225 features a conductor smoothing of highly compressed carbon that is directly applied to the concentrically stranded wires. Carbokab offers the same electrical benefits as solid wire, yet stays flexible and guarantees consistent, excellent transmission with an absolutely linear sound image over long distances of up to 200 meters. The shielding isolates the cable from any interference signals coming from peripheral units such as effects devices, computers, synthesizers, etc. in the professional studio.



Ed Cherney concluded, "I put them down and ran them where they were getting stepped on and kicked around and they never failed. I pulled out all my old cables and replaced them with Sommer for all my speakers and all of a sudden the transients were far better and the imaging was so good, I couldn't believe it. I always thought a cable's a cable, but it's not true, and Sommer cable is probably the best cable out there. I'm a new convert and I'm really glad I have them."



"It is very gratifying that our cable products have been recognized and certified by the METAlliance," said Sommer Cable America CEO Martin Ucik. "It validates our tremendous dedication to quality by being recognized by such a dedicated group whose mission is ensuring the highest-quality audio."





About the METAlliance

Established in 2005, the METAlliance (Music Engineering and Technical Alliance) was founded by globally-recognized, award-winning audio engineers and producers Chuck Ainlay, Ed Cherney, Frank Filipetti, George Massenburg, Elliot Scheiner, Al Schmitt, and the late Phil Ramone. The METAlliance works with educators to help insure the skills and techniques that have developed through the history of recording are carried forward.



The METAlliance ProPartner program rewards those manufacturers truly deserving recognition as advocates for better quality in audio recording and reproduction. Through the ProPartner program, the organization works closely with manufacturers to evaluate, recognize, and certify products that meet the best standards for quality in the recording arts and science.



METAlliance: strategic union of music producers and engineers dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of audio recording.

http://www.metalliance.com/



About Sommer Cable

Sommer Cable Germany is an enterprising development and manufacturing company of innovative and unique cable, connector and electronic products for the Studio, A/V Installation, Live Sound, Broadcast, Video, Music, IT and HiFi markets, with business partners in over 50 countries. In 2015, Sommer Cable America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sommer Cable Germany, was established in Santa Rosa, CA by new CEO Martin Ucik. The new company supplies the North American markets with Sommer's wide range of innovative and high quality products. 707.200.4020

http://sommercable.com/en

