Osprey Video at the 2016 NAB Show

2016 NAB Show Preview

April 18-21

Osprey Video

Booth SU14207

At the 2016 NAB Show, Osprey Video will showcase the latest innovations in its line of capture cards, converters, software, and peripherals that drive a broad range of live-streaming applications around the world. Customers have come to expect more and more from streaming products. To help keep its customers ahead of the game, Osprey has built upon its proven leadership in high-end capture technology with new converting, switching, distributing, and encoding products that address the entire video workflow.

NEW Osprey Talon G1 Hardware-Based Streaming Contribution Encoder

On display at the 2016 NAB Show will be the Osprey Talon G1 two-channel hardware-based streaming contribution encoder, the first in a comprehensive lineup of hardware encoding solutions. Osprey developed the Talon G1 for end users, CDNs, streaming server clients, platforms partners, and others seeking affordable, reliable, flexible, broadcast-quality hardware encoders with advanced features. Talon G1 offers two distinct configuration modes to suit a wide range of projects, from broadcast contribution, remote monitoring, and IPTV, to medical and scientific applications and surveillance.

Operating in MBR Streamer mode, Talon G1 inputs a single channel. Users can choose one source from HD/SD-SDI, HDMI, or CVBS (composite) inputs, then stream up to three destinations in multiple resolutions and bit rates. Talon G1 supports frame alignment for seamless RTMP MBR streaming. Output formats include RTMP, RTP, and UDP, and users can save to a .TS file in resolutions up to 1080p60.

In LC Streamer mode, Talon becomes a dual-channel streamer for lecture capture or similar uses, making it possible to bring in multiple inputs and send out multiple outputs without sacrificing quality. HD/SDI is the primary input, and the user can select either HDMI or CVBS as the second input.

In either mode, Talon supports embedded SDI/HDMI audio inputs and a single stereo pair of unbalanced audio. It can also embed closed captions from SDI and composite inputs.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Osprey/OspreyVideo-Talon.jpg

Photo Caption: Osprey Talon G1 Hardware-Based Streaming Contribution Encoder

Osprey Ceylon Encoding Software for Osprey Capture Cards

For streaming customers who are required to deliver closed captions with their video, Osprey developed Ceylon, a software encoder exclusively for Osprey capture cards. A free add-on with any capture card, Ceylon is the only software encoder on the market that will pass closed captions and save them, embedded with the video, in an MP4 file for later on-demand consumption. Ceylon delivers a single RTMP stream up to 1080p60 and embeds closed captions in the stream for compatible players and servers. Unlike the GUIs for other software encoders, Ceylon's user interface exposes all Osprey driver features on a single screen, including expanded audio options, cropping, scaling, inverse telecine, and loss-of-signal indicators.

Osprey BLACK Peripheral Devices

At the 2016 NAB Show, Osprey will demonstrate new additions to its Osprey BLACK family of converters and source switchers. Built to complement Osprey's flagship capture cards and drivers, with the same proven quality and reliability, all BLACK converters and peripherals are designed for low power consumption and come with a long list of features, including a lockable USB Mini-B cable for power and side-accessible DIP switches (where applicable). Osprey BLACK products can be powered by any 500 mA USB power supply, USB 2.0 or higher port, or off-the-shelf USB battery pack.

New this year at the NAB Show will be a selection of distribution amplifiers, each with LED indicators for power and signal lock:

* 12G 1:4 HD/SDI equalizing, reclocking DA

* 3G 1:4 HD/SDI equalizing DA

* 3G 1:4 HD/SDI equalizing, reclocking DA

* 3G 1:4 HD/SDI DVB-ASI equalizing, reclocking DA

Visitors to Osprey's booth will also see these new BLACK products:

* 4:1 reclocking switcher with 3G/HD/SD SDI and DVB-ASI inputs

* 4:1 HDMI 2.0 (4K60) switcher

* SDI-to-HDMI signal converter

Company Overview:

Osprey Video's premium video-capture technology drives mission-critical video delivery in industries ranging from broadcast, Internet TV, and surveillance, to enterprise, government, and aerospace. As video has evolved and live streaming has become the key to global reach, Osprey Video has evolved with it. The technology in its flagship capture cards and drivers is the foundation for its live-streaming and encoding products, which allow customers to satisfy increasingly higher expectations for online video. The company is continually expanding its product portfolio to meet customer demand for high-quality, reliable tools in ever-evolving video applications from video over IP to closed captioning, mobile streaming to 4K capture and distribution & and beyond. More information is available at www.ospreyvideo.com.

Suggested Tweet: Osprey Video at the 2016 NAB Show - http://goo.gl/9Y8qKz

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.