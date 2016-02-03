Telestream Hires Scott Murray

Telestream®, a leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, today announced that it has hired broadcast technology industry veteran Scott Murray as a Product Manager, working on the Company's flagship Vantage® media processing platform. Murray will be responsible for managing the development of the Vantage framework to ensure the product's continued market and technology leadership.

Murray has over three decades' experience in the broadcast equipment business, driving product strategy, marketing and engineering development. For the last fifteen years, he has held several senior management, marketing and development positions at Grass Valley, most recently as its VP for Switchers & Routers.

“We are delighted to welcome Scott to our ever growing team,” said Paul Turner, Vice President of Enterprise Product Management at Telestream. “Scott's track record demonstrates a deep understanding of technology combined with market knowledge and a passion for developing successful products that meet the stringent demands of our broadcast customers.”

Telestream’s Vantage media processing platform is the foundation for a broad range of enterprise-class transcoding and workflow automation software products that allow thousands of content owners, producers, and distributors around the world to quickly, easily and efficiently ingest, edit, transform, package, monetize and distribute their media. Having an enviable track record of posting profitable growth for the last 18 years, Telestream reports that sales of Vantage systems increased by more than 40 per cent last year.