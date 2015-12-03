Audio Engineering Society Educational Foundation Establishes Audio Precision Sponsored Scholarship Honoring the Legacy of Tom Kite

— “Advancing Audio – The Tom Kite Scholarship,” is offered to graduate student AES members who have a passion for advancing audio through innovation and technology development —



New York, NY — The Audio Engineering Society Educational Foundation has announced the establishment of “Advancing Audio – The Tom Kite Scholarship.” The scholarship honors Kite’s legacy of dedication to engineering excellence in audio and audio measurement, as well as his achievements within the AES and as Vice President of Engineering of Audio Precision, the scholarship’s sponsor.



Tom Kite, Ph.D., was an active AES member and contributor, as well as a highly respected and much-loved member of the Audio Precision team for sixteen years. His career with AP began in 1999, joining the organization as DSP engineer and eventually becoming Vice President of Engineering from 2008 until late 2015. Kite oversaw all aspects of AP’s engineering efforts, maintaining his responsibilities as system architect, product planner and DSP coder.

Kite participated for many years in the AES Standards working group on Digital Audio Measurement Techniques and was a substantial contributor to the revision of AES-6id, "Personal computer audio quality measurements," published in 2006. He also chaired SC-02-01 in order to drive to conclusion a major revision of AES17, "Measurement of digital audio equipment." Tom completed the project but did not live to see its publication later in September 2015. He is remembered for his passion for learning, his eagerness to teach and his unshakeable optimism in the face of adversity.

“Tom was devoted to innovation in audio test and measurement, as well as to the advancement of education,” stated Dave Schmoldt, Audio Precision CEO. “Sponsoring an Audio Engineering Society scholarship in his name is a natural way for AP to honor Tom’s legacy and benefit future generations in a field that Tom so deeply cared about.”

The Audio Engineering Society Educational Foundation, through efforts like the newly established Tom Kite Scholarship, is dedicated to encouraging the entry of talented students into the profession of audio engineering. Since its establishment in 1984, the Foundation has awarded grants for graduate studies to hundreds of exceptional applicants, worldwide, many of whom have gone on to prominent and successful careers in the industry. “Advancing Audio – The Tom Kite Scholarship” will be offered annually to graduate students in the field of audio engineering who are AES members and who have a passion for advancing audio through innovation and technology development. Applications must be received at AES Headquarters by May 15.

Don Puluse, President of the AES Educational Foundation, stated, “The AES Educational Foundation is honored to offer this Audio Precision Scholarship named for Tom Kite, a much admired and respected member of AES. Tom was Vice President of Engineering and a member of the Audio Precision team for sixteen years. This grant will preserve Tom’s legacy and support innovative AES graduate students interested in advancing research in audio measurement, analysis, or perception.”

For more information on the AES Educational Foundation, visit http://www.aes.org/education/foundation/.



Photo Caption: Tom Kite, Ph.D.

