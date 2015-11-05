Tedial’s Award-Winning Tedial™ Evolution Comes to the Big Apple

New York, NY -Tedial, the leading independent MAM technology solutions specialist, will be demonstrating its multiple award-winning Tedial™ Evolution in booth 757 at CCW 2015, the most important media and entertainment event on the East Coast of the United States. Tedial executives will be available to explain how the next-generation media IT suite maximizes efficiency and profitability for broadcasters and media companies, discuss the advantages of integrating workflow tools and Hierarchical Storage Management into new and legacy systems, and talk about the numerous organizations that have adapted Tedial’s solutions into their facilities. Tedial Evolution, launched at NAB 2015, is an IABM Game Changer award-winner, and recipient of an IBC 2015 Best of Show award. CCW will be held at the Javits Convention Center in New York, on November 11th and 12th.

Discover Tedial at CCW 2015:

Tedial™ Evolution, an exceptionally well-integrated IT architecture, provides a flexible, scalable solution that features simple integration for multi-site, multi-format, multi-platform organizationsand Business Process Workflow. Evolution significantly extends MAM functionality by providing new services to surf/explore archives and improve integration between archive and workflow engines to reinforce a collaborative environment.

Tedial™ Evolution offers a completely new user experience designed to speed both manual and automated workflows. New features include:

True Object Relational Database

Harnessing the power of a true Object Relational Database, a new set of tools provides a service to manage group entities, a multi-level classification schema (collections, albums, series, projects, rights, delivery packages, etc.) based on dynamic, changing relations. Employing the power of a real Object Relational Database, entities are logged as assets, which can now be a repository for all shared information. Assets are categorized as members of multiple entities, according to the user needs.

Live Logging

Evolution features metadata cataloguing during live ingest, making it an invaluable tool for sports, news and live event production.

Single Click Operation

The new HTML5 User interface features “one button commands” and keeps frequently used tools on the screen for improved performance, while true multiscreen (smartphone, tablet, etc.) and multi-platform (IOS, Android, Windows, etc.) operations allow users to manage tasks, validate media or monitor workflows status from mobile devices.

Tedial™ Evolution Embraces IMF standard

Always adopting SMPTE and IT standards as the best way to address the need to future proof the development of world-class software tools, Tedial has implemented the IMF schema within its MAM and workflow systems, as well as the AMWA FIMS AS-11 specifications. Tedial supports the SPMTE standards of MXF, BXF and AXF and the BPMN 2.0 Notation standard for enhanced interoperability.

About Tedial

Tedial provides software based content and content management business solutions that maximize operational efficiency and profitability to broadcast and international media organizations. Tedial has over 14 years experience and has grown to over 100 people; our proven track record enables broadcasters to take full advantage of file-based workflows, cloud computing and other technologies with minimum risk and maximum benefits.

Tedial’s solutions are vendor and hardware independent, releasing customers from proprietary constraints and enabling them to significantly increase productivity and return on investment. Tedial is a global company with over 50 high-profile reference sites around the world, including some of the most complex and largest MAM systems in the broadcast industry.

Tedial’s unique media management solutions have helped over 50 broadcasters and media companies worldwide to increase creativity and improve efficiency throughout their media workflows. For more information, please visitwww.tedial.com.

