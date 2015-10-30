TSL Products Acquires AdInfa

TSL Productshas acquired AdInfa, the developer of the leading Data Centre Infrastructure Management (DCIM) software solution InSite. The acquisition, which was finalized this week, enables TSL Products to add InSite to its growing portfolio of monitoring solutions for the broadcast sector, while also giving the company a strong entrance into the Data Centre market.

Chris Exelby, Managing Director, TSL Products, said, “This acquisition is the perfect adjunct for our business, coming at a time of the launch of our new vertical intelligent PDUs and as we continue to build our range of monitoring solutions for broadcast and look towards new markets. InSite is already well-established with high profile customers including SKY and Cisco; it works out of the box and is very sophisticated in its approach – it offers all the monitoring features that customers have been asking for, as well as many they don’t yet know that they need! We are delighted to add InSite to our portfolio.”

Traditional DCIM solutions are notoriously complex and expensive, requiring large investments both in time and money. InSite has been designed with customer feedback at its heart to provide a solution that real companies want, with smart and well-designed functionality they actually need. It connects with virtually any device including PDUs (including those in TSL Products' existing range), power meters, and temperature and humidity sensors, and has a user friendly interface that is easy to configure and operate, delivering the information to operators via a sophisticated customisable dashboard.

Financial aspects of the deal remain confidential. The AdInfa management team have left the business by mutual consent, while TSL Products will take on InSite’s technical resource.

TSL Products designs, manufactures and markets a range of hardware and software solutions that serve to simplify operations within the television broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV and IT industries.

Specialising in audio monitoring, surround microphones and processors, intelligent display systems, broadcast control systems, and power management tools, TSL Products’ solutions satisfy and exceed the commercial, technical and operational requirements that exist in IT-based and traditional workflows, helping its customers to lower costs, generate revenue and streamline operations.

TSL Products draws on over two decades of international systems integration experience to develop and deliver a range of top-quality products that meet the needs of today’s broadcasters.

