Cinegy to showcase JET Pack at NATEXPO 2015

Cinegy, which develops and produces software technology for digital video processing, asset management, video compression and automation and playout will feature the new Cinegy JET Pack on Stand A44 at NATEXPO 2015, taking place in Moscow from 18-20 November.

At NATEXPO 2015 Cinegy will for the first time introduce JET Pack to the Russian market. JET Pack is an all-in-one solution for playout; CG and branding; ingest and encoding; monitoring; live production and mixing; and transcoding. JET Pack is available as an annual subscription for only 1995 Euros (145K RUB), including updates, or can be purchased outright for 4995 Euros (365K RUB) including the first year of updates. The JET Pack packages represent a major change in how to get a channel on air for far less than traditional options.

NATEXPO 2015 delegates will also for the first time be able to discuss, directly with its Cinegy developer, the industry’s fastest codec, DANIEL2, which is capable of supporting 16K streaming. The new ultra-fast DANIEL2 codec is an acquisition and production codec designed for recording from camera sources, editing, and post-production as well as playout and was architected and developed from the ground up to be GPU based with no dependence on legacy codec architectures. It can decode up to 1100 frames per second at 8K (7680x4320), which is 16 times the resolution of full HD. This translates to more than 17,000 frames of full HD per second.

Rounding out Cinegy’s NATEXPO 2015 display will be a full demonstration of Cinegy Version 10 software for 4K workflows; cloud-based multi-channel playout; enterprise production and archive; IP-based broadcast solutions; plus news, studio and live production.