Artel Video Systems: CCW 2015 Show Preview

WESTFORD, Mass. -- Oct. 21, 2015 -- Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative IP and fiber-based media transport solutions supporting global telecommunications, broadcast, and related markets, will showcase the following solutions at Content & Communications World (CCW) 2015.

Integrated Product Portfolio and Solutions for 4K, IP, Ethernet, and JPEG 2000

At CCW 2015, Artel will demonstrate the integration and interoperability of its DigiLink, Fiberlink(R), and Scan Do(R) product lines. In addition, the company will feature a selection of its solutions for 4K, IP, Ethernet, and JPEG 2000.

New and Enhanced DigiLink and Fiberlink Products:

Enhanced Capabilities in DigiLink's 9-Port Ethernet Aggregators and Optical Transceivers

At CCW 2015, Artel will showcase DigiLink's 9-Port Ethernet Aggregators and Optical Transceivers with VLAN trunking and tagging capabilities to manage video and Ethernet data streams for subsequent routing across networks.

New Dual-Port L-Band Demodulator

Artel will feature DigiLink's new dual-port L-band demodulator. Capable of receiving up to two L-band signals and converting them to DVB-ASI for transport, this module also supports ETSI TS 103 129 carrier ID monitoring.

New DL4120 Chassis

At CCW 2015, Artel will feature the DL4120 Chassis with integrated 20 x 20 3G routing, Ethernet switching, and chassis management capabilities.

New Fiberlink Six-Channel HD/SD/ASI Multiplexer

At CCW 2015, Artel will showcase the Fiberlink six-channel HD/SD/ASI multiplexer. This TX/RX pair of 1RU chassis aggregates up to six asynchronous HD-SDI, SD-SDI, and DVB-ASI video feeds into a single wavelength for transport across fiber or managed optical networks, and requires no configuration.

Company Quote:

"Artel provides one of the largest portfolios of video, audio, and data solutions -- from low-cost, easy-to-deploy throw-downs for remote deployments to multifunctional platforms -- enabling customers to design and deploy contribution media transport solutions using one of the most reliable vendors in the market. We are excited to be showcasing IP- and fiber-based solutions while demonstrating the integration and interoperability across our product lines."

-- Tom Beardsley, Director of Product Management, Artel Video Systems

More information about Artel Video Systems products is available at www.artel.com.

About Artel Video Systems (www.artel.com)

Artel Video Systems is a world class provider of innovative IP- and fiber-based media transport solutions supporting global telecommunications, broadcast, and related markets. Artel's integrated solutions include the award-winning DigiLink media transport platform; Fiberlink(R), the industry's largest selection of fiber-optic transmission products; and Scan Do(R) computer video scan converters. More information is available at www.artel.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of Artel Video Systems.

