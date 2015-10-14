Broadpeak Strengthens Global Reach With Appointment of Nati Lavi as Head of Sales and Business Development in North America

RENNES, France -- Oct. 14, 2015 -- Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) technologies and live and video-on-demand (VOD) servers for cable, IPTV, OTT, hybrid, and mobile TV operators worldwide, today announced the appointment of Nati Lavi as head of sales and business development in North America. In his new role, Lavi will focus on increasing Broadpeak's presence in the United States and Canada, providing support to a growing number of tier-one operators in the region looking to cost-effectively deliver video content anytime, anywhere, on any device, and over any network, while ensuring a superior quality of experience for customers.

"Nati has extensive experience in business development and a strong understanding of the North American pay-TV and mobile markets that will be invaluable toward helping us grow in the region," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO of Broadpeak. "Adding Nati to the team will make it possible for more North American operators and content providers to build compelling video services based on Broadpeak systems already deployed all over the world. By bringing innovative solutions, such as cloud PVR, multicast ABR, and software-defined networks to the United States and Canada, we are looking forward to supporting the world's largest pay-TV market."

Prior to working at Broadpeak, Lavi was at DataDirect Networks, where he was instrumental in business development with service providers and Web 2.0 companies. Lavi has also held business development roles at Kasenna (acquired by Espial), Rayv (acquired by Yahoo), and Bitband (acquired by Motorola/Google). He holds a business degree from the University of South Africa and an advanced marketing and business development education from Stanford University.

"Broadpeak has a wide range of innovative CDN solutions that can be deployed over the top, in the network, in the home, or on the go to enable high-quality video content on every screen," said Lavi. "I look forward to implementing these solutions in the North American market."

About Broadpeak (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.

