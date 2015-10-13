Pixel Power looks to the future of playout at SMPTE

Pixel Power, the innovative supplier of broadcast graphics and automation solutions, is focusing on the transition to IP at SMPTE 2015 (Hollywood, 26 – 29 October). StreamMaster is a radical new software playout platform, designed for the IP future while still supporting today’s SDI infrastructures.

StreamMaster draws on Pixel Power’s excellent pedigree in realtime graphics as well as its long experience in automation. It provides all the requirements of a channel playout device – including multi-level 3D graphics, squeezebacks and hot starts, and secondary events – in a software package which runs on standard IT hardware. The software can run in a virtualised environment in a data centre, or it can be hosted on dedicated hardware with video I/O cards to fit into an SDI environment.

Because it runs on standard IT products it is inherently significantly less expensive than technology needing bespoke hardware. More important, as a software package it allows new pricing models, so broadcasters and playout centres could choose to move from a capex basis to a pay-as-you-go licence. This allows operators to better match the cost of their technology to their revenue streams.

“StreamMaster is the first in our next generation of products, which are designed to make the most of the IP future,” said James Gilbert, CEO of Pixel Power. “We have taken 30 years of knowledge and experience in top-end graphics and automation, and re-implemented them in open, agile and extremely flexible software.

“That means broadcasters and playout operators can turn the playout system on or off at will: if they want a pop-up channel for a special event, all it means is getting a short-term licence,” he added. “It also means that if the future includes 4k, or high dynamic range video, or maybe even something that we have yet to see, we can add it simply and transparently.

“StreamMaster is scalable, extensible and sustainable, ready for whatever developments come along. This could be the last investment you ever need to make in playout technology.”

Pixel Power’s graphics and branding products will also be demonstrated alongside StreamMaster at SMPTE 2015, which is held in the Loews Hollywood Hotel. Pixel Power can be found on booth 316.