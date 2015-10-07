All-New VidiGo Live Remote Production Receives TVBEurope Best of Show Award at IBC2015

AMSTERDAM -- Oct. 7, 2015 -- VidiGo, a ChyronHego company, today announced that its all-new VidiGo Live Remote Production solution received a Best of Show Award from TVBEurope at IBC2015 in September. Designed for live multicamera television productions, VidiGo Live is an intuitive software solution that offers camera SDI inputs/outputs, video playback, graphics, audio, and the automation capabilities for which VidiGo is well-known.

Out of a large field of nominations, VidiGo Live was one of only 30 products chosen for a Best of Show Award by an independent panel of judges. The panel examined each nominated product throughout IBC2015, choosing the winning products based on their design, features, cost efficiency, and performance in serving industry professionals.

Ideal for live on-location productions, VidiGo Live delivers a video switcher, audio mixer, video players, and a graphics engine in a small, powerful package that fits in a single flight case. In a typical VidiGo Live deployment, cameras and a production server are the only equipment required at the remote location, with the full production controlled over an IP network from a centralized studio. In this manner, production facility providers are able to reduce costs substantially because they are not required to deploy complete OB vehicles and crews to every location.

With the launch of VidiGo Live at IBC2015, VidiGo demonstrated the solution's capabilities for streaming multi-viewers and controlled user interfaces for a live TV production workflow. VidiGo Live was used to create streaming proxies with full control over latency, bandwidth usage, and image quality.

"The TVBEurope Award is a great honor, and it's strong validation for our breakthrough VidiGo Live technology. In fact, we believe VidiGo Live has the potential to create a complete mind shift in the way broadcasters approach live production, especially in the mid-sized market," said Hans Krouwels, CEO, VidiGo. "With this solution, we're proud to say that we've created the first cloud service for live remote TV production. Through full streaming of both the visual feedback from the cameras and the user interfaces with extremely low latency, this technology will be a game changer for outside broadcast, regional television networks, and live sport events."

Also at IBC2015, VidiGo partner ENCO, an industry leader in audio playout and automation solutions, won a Best of Show Award from Radio World for its recent collaboration with VidiGo to create a unique visual radio solution.

