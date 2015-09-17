Broadpeak SCTE CABLE-TEC EXPO 2015 EXHIBITOR PREVIEW

Broadpeak -- Booth 3117

As a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming technologies, Broadpeak helps cable, IPTV, OTT, hybrid TV, and mobile operators around the world cost-effectively deliver video content anytime, anywhere, on any device, and over any network while providing a superior quality of experience (QoE) to customers.

At SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2015, Broadpeak will showcase a range of game-changing solutions for the cable and telecommunications markets.

Key Technology Demos

NEW BkS350 Origin Packager

Broadpeak will demonstrate the BkS350 origin packager with on-the-fly packaging capabilities at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2015. As the newest addition to Broadpeak's range of streaming servers, the BkS350 allows operators to convert recorded and VOD content dynamically into any adaptive bit rate (ABR) streaming format while securing content with DRM encryption. By enabling operators to package video content on the fly, the BkS350 reduces storage costs and optimizes resources for multiscreen delivery, making it the ideal solution for a wide range of applications, including VOD and non-linear TV services.

The BkS350 origin server supports a wide range of ABR formats, including Apple(R) HLS, Microsoft(R) Smooth Streaming, Adobe(R) HDS, and MPEG-DASH. This enables operators to deliver video content efficiently to any screen, including TVs, PCs, smartphones, and tablets. Leveraging HTTP ABR technology, the servers guarantee the best possible video quality for viewers whatever their device.

CDN in a BoxSolution

To address the growing consumer demand for video content on any device, Broadpeak will demonstrate its CDN in a Box solution, which dramatically simplifies the deployment of video streaming services by providing operators with a software-based approach to video delivery. With Broadpeak's CDN in a Box solution, operators can take advantage of the extensive benefits offered by virtualization, including decreased hardware costs, resource optimization, increased flexibility, simplified administration, and more. A variety of features will be shown, including:

* Cloud PVR capabilities, enabling operators to offer start-over, time-shifting, and catch-up TV, as well as impulsive recording while only storing content once. This approach dramatically reduces operators' storage expenses.

* BkM100 CDN Mediator v5.0, a unified CDN manager. At SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, Broadpeak will showcase an enhanced GUI and new bandwidth optimization features, which enable operators to limit the number of devices that can simultaneously access a service within the home, and to adapt the bit rate of streamed content to the type of device. These features open up new business models for operators.

* BkA100 video delivery analytics software solution, which aggregates data from various components of the video delivery chain to provide operators with meaningful information about video consumption and service quality in a variety of formats. During the show, BkA100's daily report feature will be demonstrated. This unique tool provides operators with timely reports on content, sessions, VOD and live services, alarm information, and more.

nanoCDN(TM) Makes Multicast ABR Available on Android(TM) STBs

Broadpeak's award-winning nanoCDN(TM) technology enables operators to extend their CDN into the home network by leveraging equipment such as broadband gateways and set-top boxes (STBs). Now available on Android(TM) STBs, nanoCDN makes live OTT video delivery to any device truly scalable by turning millions of broadband gateways, cable modems, Wi-Fi routers, or STBs into active components of an operator's content delivery infrastructure. Leveraging home networks, operators can cost-effectively manage the consumption peaks of live multiscreen services for millions of simultaneous viewers using only a few megabits per second from their network. This is done by implementing multicast support for most popular ABR formats.

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.

