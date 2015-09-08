ARGOSY Console Introduces the Revolutionary HALO Compact Workstation

Eldon, MO (September 8, 2015) – ARGOSY Console announces the premiere of the new HALO, a streamlined, and affordable workstation which is designed to be customized with accessories to specifically suit any audio or video studio’s requirements. The introduction of the HALO represents a new era in workstation design, offering a sleek and impressive custom solution at a highly desirable price point, allowing clients who have space or budget limitations to realize the dream of owning an ARGOSY.

HALO features include a new sculptured armrest design, fingerprint-resistant laminated desk surface, extruded aluminum chassis rail, 11-gauge steel leg assemblies with cable-pass through leg posts, twin 8RU bays with unrestricted depth with easy access to cable connections, steel rack frame supports, and a lowered monitor platform with cable grommets.

Designed to be customized so that clients can have a desk which specifically meets their working style and needs, HALO can be personalized with a number of accessories including: IsoAcoustics® near-field monitor platform attachments to support one or two pair(s) of speakers weighing up to 35 lbs. each, 4 RU rack-mount accessory shelves to accommodate non-rack-mountable gear, monitor arms with adjustable support brackets, and a large, convenient, pullout desk/accessory drawer.

David Atkins, ARGOSY and Chief Designer, was inspired to design HALO after observing the clean lines, balance and high design of a Formula One race car.

“We are thrilled to introduce HALO and offer our customers the ability to have a personalized workstation to match their workstyle at a very attractive price,” says ARGOSY President Tim Thompson. “Now everyone who has ever wanted to own an ARGOSY can have the opportunity to build their Dream Studio.”

Find out more about HALO at: http://www.argosyconsole.com/html_internal/argosy_studiofurniture_workstation_halo.html.

Prices for the HALO start at $1,499.99, and accessories are available as add-on options.

About ARGOSY

ARGOSY is the leading designer and manufacturer of high-end technical furniture for recording studios, post-production houses, film facilities and high tech venues worldwide. The company prides itself on responding to clients’ individual application-specific needs using a variety of custom materials and unique finishes, with careful attention to aesthetic design and ergonomic details. Since 1994, Argosy products have been installed at thousands of award-winning facilities worldwide.

Build your own Dream Studio by visiting www.argosyconsole.com

ARGOSY® and Dream Studio® are registered trademarks of Argosy Console, Inc.