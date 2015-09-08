Riedel Solutions Provide Comms Backbone for Bildquadrat Videoproductions' Modular and Innovative New OB Van

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- Sept. 8, 2015 -- Technologies from Riedel Communications are providing the communications and signal-transport backbone for an innovative new OB van recently launched by German video production house Bildquadrat Videoproductions. Outfitted with Riedel's MediorNet MicroN 80G media-distribution interface, Tango TNG-200 expandable communications platform, and RSP-2318 Smartpanel, Bildquadrat's new van features a compact and completely modular design that can be adapted easily for mobile productions of all types and sizes.

"Through our work on professional broadcast productions for ZDF, WDR, BBC Sport, REWE, and Thyssen Krupp, we could see the potential of a smaller and more compact OB van that would give our clients maximum flexibility and a significant pricing advantage," said Niklas Windeck, co-founder, Bildquadrat Videoproductions. "With the pioneering solutions from Riedel, we've been able to realize this vision without having to compromise on leading-edge technology, quality, and durability."

"Our customers have the best of both worlds," said Moritz Wermeister, co-founder, Bildquadrat Videoproductions. "They get the flexibility and cost savings of a modular approach, combined with the powerful, scalable, and integrated signal-processing and intercom capabilities of MicroN, Tango, and Smartpanel."

The new Bildquadrat Videoproductions OB facility consists of a 3.5-ton trailer pulled by a Sprinter van. The trailer offers a completely file-based workflow for recording and playout, with space for two slo-mo servers, a separate sound booth, and a video-mixing desk with 20 inputs and two levels. The trailer's small footprint enables it to be deployed in locations that cannot be accessed by a full-sized OB truck, and its prewired, modular design enables clients to rapidly assemble the precise equipment and configuration needed for a given production. Workspaces for directors, video engineers, and administrators can be connected individually.

Within the new Bildquadrat OB van, Riedel's MedioNet MicroN offers a compact and multifunctional signal interface that drives an 80G media network in only a single RU. The Tango TNG-200 expandable communication platform is based on the RAVENNA/AES67 and AVB standards, which greatly simplify the trailer's wiring. Riedel's RSP-2318 Smartpanel offers an intelligent intercom control surface that also leverages the RAVENNA/AES67 and AVB standards to provide an expandable yet simplified intercom interface.

"Bildquadrat is shaping the future of mobile broadcasting with its innovative new OB van. With Riedel technology opening up new vistas for broadcast communications, Bildquadrat clients are able to leverage the full functionality of a midsized van at a fraction of the cost," said Katharina Kornek, sales manager of broadcast at Riedel. "This project is a showcase for how our MicroN, Tango, and Smartpanel can offer an economical and efficient mobile solution that empowers smaller mobile productions with flexible and innovative technologies."

About Bildquadrat

Bildquadrat is a team of video specialists whose two managers, Niklas Windeck and Moritz Wermeister, offer numerous broadcasting services for live production, live streaming, WebTV, and EB/Docu, as well as a full range of media technology equipment. For more information, visit www.bildquadrat.com.

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 350 people at 13 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

