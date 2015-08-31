Back to school: wysiwyg Student Edition Program

CAST Software announces wysiwyg Student Edition lighting design and previsualization software for students and educational & training institutions. The new edition will better prepare students for their future careers in live lighting, laser and video event design.

All the student’s investment on the student edition license,goes towards a wysiwyg 6 or 12-month lease or full professional version.

A newly added Perform Lease Student Edition enables students to program lighting using up to 1,000 DMX channels including connection with media server or compatible offline editor, via protocols such as DMX, EDMX, Art-net, sACN, CITP, Motion Control Universes, Pangolin Laser System, Sollinger Laser Animation, Strand ShowNet or SandNet.

wysiwyg version R35 was recently upgraded to include unrivalled performance and functionality. Constantly evolving, wysiwyg is updated using feedback from senior lighting designers in a comprehensive beta testing program.

wysiwyg allows students to express themselves by leveraging the powerful 3D rendering capabilities, fixtures and lighting tool sets. They will achieve client ready and photorealistic previsualizations on time and within budget. The edition helps them to build impressive portfolios to get them noticed in the marketplace.

Leading education and training institutions can empower their students with the latest toolsets and knowledge. wysiwyg is proven to help productivity and give the very best in technical skills.

wysiwyg is already used by over 400 major educational institutions worldwide.

“wysiwyg makes it easier for students and educators to deliver stunning lighting design that stands out and gives students a competitive advantage in today’s marketplace,” says Igor Silva, Marketing Director at CAST Software.

Sign up now at www.cast-soft.com/resources/academics