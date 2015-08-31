Volicon Observer Media Intelligence Platform(R) Speeds Location and Clipping of Video With New Storyboard Feature

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- Aug. 31, 2015 -- Volicon today announced that it has enhanced its Observer Media Intelligence Platform(R) with a new storyboard capability, built into the platform's Review application, that radically reduces the time and effort required to identify, review, clip, and annotate a specific segment of recorded content for immediate sharing. The updated Review application also features improvements to the media player and a new professional multiplayer display that simplifies management and review of multiple channels simultaneously. Together, these updates to the Observer Media Intelligence Platform allow broadcasters to monitor and monetize their valuable video assets more broadly, efficiently, and cost-effectively.

"The new storyboard feature in our Review application is enormously valuable when users must find content quickly without the benefit of specific timecode information, as is often the case when creating highlights clips from news and sports programming," said Gary Learner, chief technology officer at Volicon. "Representing video with a series of automatically generated thumbnails and providing robust playback controls, the storyboard feature gives users the tools they need to locate high-value content -- even when searching hours of video -- with speed and ease."

The Observer platform records content from broadcast and other sources and makes this media immediately available via an intuitive browser-based user interface. The interface allows multiple users to stream, analyze, and review that recorded content, along with associated metadata, from anywhere at any time. The Review application's new storyboard capability makes it easier than ever for these users to find specific video frames, a capability critical to creating timely video clips for multiplatform distribution.

The Review application's storyboard -- a series of thumbnails representing video over a large block of time -- enables users to zoom in on ever-narrower windows of time, selecting different thumbnails and scanning forward and back at 4x, 8x, 16x, or 32x to identify the segment they need. Using the mouse wheel to scan through video frame by frame, the user can employ straightforward controls to mark in and out points for clip extraction, select and crop a video frame to serve as a thumbnail for the new clip, add comments or a description, and export the complete piece for sharing with colleagues, clients, or social media and online video platforms.

The new professional multiplayer display for the Review application allows users to browse by channel name and then set and view favorite channels, or to access video instantly based on time and date with no retrieval delay. Multiple channels can be displayed three ways -- picture-in-picture, full-screen, or split-screen -- and a "sync to me" feature facilitates single-click syncing of all channels to a specific date and time. Navigation via the Review application's media player also has been enhanced. A new seek bar provides a configurable duration for each channel and player window.

Information about Volicon's complete product portfolio is available at www.volicon.com.

# # #

About Volicon

Volicon is the leading provider of enterprise media intelligence, monitoring, and compliance logging solutions optimized for broadcasters, networks, cable and IPTV operators, and governments worldwide. Available with Volicon's Capture, Share, Review, Comply, and Monitor applications, as well as a Multiviewer module, the company's Observer Media Intelligence Platform(R) (MIP(R)) provides powerful tools that accelerate critical media workflows. The platform facilitates efficient and cost-effective content creation and repurposing for the Web and social media, VOD/OTT content preparation, linear production, compliance monitoring (loudness, closed captioning), ad verification, competitive analysis, quality-of-service/experience monitoring (QoS/QoE), and archiving. More information is available at www.volicon.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Volicon/Volicon-ReviewWithStoryboardFeature.jpg

Photo Caption: Volicon Observer Media Intelligence Platform(R) with Enhanced Storyboard Feature in Review Application

Visit Volicon at IBC2015, Stand 7.G23

Join the Volicon Community:

Follow Us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Volicon

Follow Us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/volicon

Follow Us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/companies/volicon

Follow Our Blog: http://www.volicon.com/blog/