Clear-Com Debuts 2.4GHz FreeSpeak II Wireless Intercom Solution at IBC 2015

Clear-Com®’s FreeSpeak II roaming wireless solutions will be on display at IBC 2015, demonstrating the flexibility of intelligently mixing system components from either band on the same system.



“There is no one-size-fits all system when it comes to wireless intercom,” said Simon Browne, Clear-Com’s Director of Product Management. “Depending on a number of factors including size of coverage area, workflow and number of users, presence of other wireless devices and country regulation, sometimes it makes more sense to deploy one band over the other and sometimes the best solution for capacity is to use both in the same production. With FreeSpeak II, you have the option to select either band or both that works best for your scenario.”



Since its release, the FreeSpeak II 1.9GHz system has proven to be an exceptional wireless intercom for large-scale broadcasts and live productions. Today, FreeSpeak II is being used by broadcasters and in live stage performances such as Television Galicia, UK’s BBC Northern Ireland, Spain’s Telecinco and Broadway’s Tony award-winning Best Musical, The Lion King.



Given the success of the 1.9GHz system, Clear-Com now introduces the 2.4GHz version to meet market demands from many countries where the 1.9GHz band is prohibited for use. FreeSpeak II 2.4GHz offers identical capabilities as the 1.9GHz, and can operate as a standalone or an integrated wireless intercom solution with Clear-Com’s Eclipse HX matrix system.



Although the FreeSpeak II 2.4GHz version uses a separate yet similar set of beltpacks and transceiver antennas compared to the 1.9GHz version, the same base station or integrated matrix solution can co-operate with a mix of 1.9GHz and 2.4GHz beltpacks and antennas; thus increasing both the quantity of wireless users and cell roaming area.



“At large scale productions, especially where the 2.4GHz band becomes quickly saturated with personal mobile devices or professional grade devices, having the 1.9GHz band as an active option is advantageous to many production teams who demand clarity, reliable connections and continuous communication,” said Browne.



When using the base station, up to 20 full-duplex wireless beltpacks using either or both 1.9GHz and 2.4GHz bands can be connected. In an integrated Eclipse HX matrix setup, as many as 50 1.9GHz and 40 2.4GHz (or 25 1.9GHz in North America plus 40 2.4GHz) full-duplex wireless beltpacks can be used at the same time by strategically placing up to 20 or more distributed remote antennas to create an expansive roaming coverage zone. These beltpack users are then able to directly communicate with any other remote or local matrix panel or other wireless or wired beltpack user who is on the Eclipse HX Matrix System network. # # #